Unvaccinated Child in Lewis County Dies as New York Reports First Measles Death in Over 30 Years

New York health officials confirmed Monday that an unvaccinated child in Lewis County died amid a historic measles outbreak, marking the state's first measles death in more than 30 years.

New York state health officials announced Monday that an unvaccinated child living in Lewis County has died from measles, marking the state's first measles death in more than 30 years.

The death occurred amid what officials described as a historic outbreak of the highly contagious disease. In a statement, state health officials said, We are deeply saddened by the death of a child in Lewis County associated with the ongoing measles outbreak. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the child's family and loved ones and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Also read Unvaccinated Child in Lewis County Dies of Measles, First New York Death in Over 30 Years

Measles Vaccination Urges For Unvaccinated Children

The child was unvaccinated, and though measles can infect anyone, the vast majority of global measles-related deaths occur in unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under age 5. Health officials urged the public to ensure they are current on their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations. The MMR vaccine is typically administered in two doses because some children do not develop full immunity after the first.

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The first dose is usually given at around 1 year of age, and the second at around age 5. Two doses provide 97% protection against measles, usually for life. During outbreaks, babies as young as 6 months old are eligible for a dose ahead of those two recommended shots. One official said in a statement after the death was announced Monday, Measles is highly contagious, and vaccination remains our best protection against this dangerous disease.

Dr. Isaac P. Dapkins, an internal and pediatric specialist and chief medical officer of the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone, explained why the measles vaccine provides such lasting protection while others, like flu and COVID-19 shots, require frequent updates. He said the answer boils down to two main factors: how much the particular infection changes over time and how long our immune system maintains protection after vaccination. The flu is a prime example of an infection in constant flux.

Antigenic Drift Explains Flu Vaccine Updates

As it spreads from person to person, it undergoes small genetic changes through a process called antigenic drift, Dapkins told The Post. He said, These changes can alter the proteins on the surface of the virus, making it harder for our immune system to recognize and fight off new strains, even if we have been vaccinated or infected in the past. Because influenza mutates so frequently, scientists worldwide continuously track circulating strains.

Public health experts then use this data every year to predict which strains will dominate the upcoming flu season, and manufacturers design updated vaccines to target them. Dapkins said, Even when the match is not perfect, vaccination can still provide meaningful protection, particularly against severe illness and hospitalization. Protection also decreases over time, providing another reason for annual flu shots. One-and-done shots, like the measles vaccine, follow a very different playbook.

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Dapkins noted, Although the measles virus does undergo genetic changes, the parts of the virus that our immune system recognizes have remained remarkably stable. This stability triggers a particularly strong and long-lasting immune response that continues to recognize and protect against circulating measles viruses. After completing the recommended two-dose series, most people develop protection that lasts for decades and often for life, making annual updates or routine boosters unnecessary.

Long Lasting Protection From Other Vaccines

Other vaccines can also provide long-lasting protection after a limited number of doses, including yellow fever, HPV vaccines and RSV, the latter of which is recommended during pregnancy to help protect newborns. Some vaccines require periodic boosters because immunity gradually wanes, even when the pathogen itself does not change significantly. Tetanus and diphtheria vaccines, for example, generally require a booster every 10 years to maintain protection.

Dapkins said, The bottom line is that vaccines do not all work on the same schedule because infections do not all behave the same way. He added, Some viruses, like influenza, change rapidly, and vaccine-induced protection can decrease over time. Others, like measles, remain antigenically stable and generate a durable immune response, allowing vaccination to provide protection that can last a lifetime. There are some exceptions, however.

People who have not completed their recommended initial one-and-done vaccination series, such as those who received only one of the two recommended MMR doses, may need additional shots. The death announced Monday underscores the importance of full vaccination as the state contends with an ongoing outbreak.