New York Reports First Measles-Associated Death in Over 30 Years in Lewis County Child

A child in Lewis County, New York, has died from a measles-associated illness, marking the state's first such death in more than 30 years. The death comes as New York reports 178 measles cases this year and the nation grapples with over 4,800 cases.

A child in Lewis County, New York, has died in the state's first known measles-associated death in more than 30 years. The New York State Department of Health and Lewis County Public Health confirmed the death on Monday.

We are deeply saddened by the death of a child in Lewis County associated with the ongoing measles outbreak, the New York State Department of Health said in a statement. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the child's family and loved ones and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was heartbroken to learn of the child's death.

Also read Live Election Results and Coverage for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine what this family is going through. My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved this child, Hochul said in a statement. Measles is highly contagious, and vaccination remains our best protection against this dangerous disease, Hochul added. This is New York's first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what's at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses.

Advertisement

Hochul Declares Measles Disaster Emergency

In New York, we will continue to stand by proven public health measures and do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy. The child's death comes four weeks after Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency in response to the measles outbreak across areas of New York and neighboring states. The emergency order expands the pool of eligible people who can administer measles vaccines and provides quick access to additional resources if needed.

It also allows registered nurses to order specimen collection and testing for suspected measles cases. It marked the first time a state has issued an emergency order since measles cases began rising last year. As of Oct. 24, New York has recorded 178 measles cases this year, including 170 outside New York City and eight in New York City, according to health officials.

The New York State Department of Health said it is working with county health departments and local partners to provide the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to any unvaccinated people who request it and to closely monitor and investigate all reported cases. The Department has offered resources to Lewis County to assist with community outreach and support local vaccination efforts, both in response to this case and as part of our ongoing efforts to support counties that are facing this ongoing measles outbreak, the department's statement reads.

We urge New Yorkers to ensure they are up-to-date on measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations and speak to their healthcare provider about immunizations. State health officials urged New Yorkers to protect themselves by making sure they are up-to-date on their MMR vaccines and to be aware of health advisories if traveling with unvaccinated people, especially young children.

CDC Recommends MMR Vaccine Doses

The CDC continues to recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine for children, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective in preventing measles infection, and two doses are 97% effective, the CDC says. Infants aged 6 to 11 months living in or traveling to high-risk outbreak areas may receive an early third dose of the MMR vaccine.

Advertisement

Nationally, more than 4,800 measles cases have been confirmed this year in the U.S., with infections reported in almost every state. At least 96% of measles cases in the U.S. this year have been among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. The CDC has confirmed a third measles-related death in the U.S. this year. The Trump administration has made changes to federal vaccine policy, including revising the childhood immunization schedule and reviewing how vaccines are recommended.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for a response to Hochul's comments. The CDC, however, continues to recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine for children and says two doses provide the best protection against measles. Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious complications and death. Early symptoms include cough, runny nose, fever as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit and red, watery eyes, according to the CDC.

Measles Symptoms And Complications

Two to three days after symptoms start, patients may develop Koplik spots, which are tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth on the inner cheek. Three to five days after symptoms start, patients may experience a rash, first appearing on the face at the hairline before moving downwards to the neck, chest, stomach, arms, legs and feet. Fever may spike even higher than 104 F when the rash appears, the CDC says.

Health officials stress that vaccination is the best protection against measles. The child's death is a stark reminder of the importance of immunization as the nation faces its largest measles outbreak in years. Health officials continue to urge everyone to check their vaccination status and get vaccinated if they are not already protected.