New York released Delon Raymond Jaundoo from Rikers Island despite an ICE detainer for attempted murder. DHS Secretary Mullin criticizes sanctuary policies after the suspect remains at large.

Government officials in New York authorized the release of an individual with severe criminal charges from Rikers Island, the city's primary jail complex, on November 7. This decision occurred despite a formal custody request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE) and the existence of a prior detainer lodged against the individual in April. The release has ignited immediate controversy regarding the intersection of state sanctuary laws and federal immigration enforcement mechanisms.

Criminal Charges And Detainer Details

Delon Raymond Jaundoo, a national of Guyana, was initially arrested in Brooklyn, New York City. Upon his arrest, prosecutors charged him with a wide array of serious offenses including attempted murder. The specific charges also included first-degree assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon. Additional charges encompassed second-degree assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

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The legal complaint further cited first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Federal authorities noted that Jaundoo had a prior history of violence, having been previously arrested for third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury. This pattern of behavior formed the basis for the subsequent federal interaction with local law enforcement.

In April, agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Jaundoo. This administrative notice requested that local jails hold the individual for federal transfer. The detainer was a direct response to his criminal status and the severity of the charges brought against him by New York state authorities. The request was made while he was detained at the facility known as Rikers Island.

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Federal Criticism Of Sanctuary Policies

Markwayne Mullin, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), strongly condemned the decision to release Jaundoo. He stated that the individual possesses a violent criminal history that explicitly includes attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Mullin argued that sanctuary politicians in New York refused to honor the ICE detainer request.

The DHS leader asserted that this refusal released a dangerous individual back onto the streets, thereby putting more American lives in danger. He characterized the situation as evidence of reckless sanctuary policies that undermine national safety. The criticism was directed at the state-level approach to handling individuals with immigration violations who also face criminal charges.

Mullin specifically named Governor Kathy Hochul in his critique, stating that New York has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime under her administration. He called for an immediate end to these policies as a prerequisite for making America safe again. His comments reflect a broader political clash between federal immigration enforcement priorities and state-level jurisdictional strategies.

Immigration Status And Current Position

Delon Raymond Jaundoo originally entered the United States as a legal immigrant during the Obama administration. His status changed when he overstayed his visa by January 2015, which rendered him an illegal alien under federal law. This timeline establishes the basis for his inclusion in the federal immigration enforcement system despite his original legal entry.

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Despite the federal detainer and the severity of the criminal charges, Jaundoo was released from Rikers Island on November 7. This release was facilitated by New York's sanctuary state laws, which limit cooperation with federal immigration detainers. The local jail system followed state protocols that prohibited holding individuals solely based on an ICE request.

As of the latest reports, Delon Raymond Jaundoo remains at large. He has not been returned to federal custody despite the outstanding detainer and active criminal charges. The case highlights the ongoing legal and political tensions surrounding how state and local jurisdictions handle non-citizens with violent criminal records.