The New York Rangers announced three players sidelined with injuries. Defenseman Alberts Smits misses two to three months, while Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand face individual recovery timelines.

The New York Rangers have acquired forward Max Sasson from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade designed to bolster their forward depth amid a challenging stretch of injuries to key personnel.

This roster move comes as the Rangers confirm that defenseman Alberts Smits, forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, and forward Pavel Dorofeyev are all dealing with significant absences that have impacted their recent lineup configurations.

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Defenseman Alberts Smits has been officially sidelined for a period of two to three months due to an upper-body injury, marking a substantial loss for the blue line.

Smits, who was selected as the No. 5 overall pick and earned his roster spot during training camp, has not participated in any on-ice action since his last appearance against the Philadelphia Flyers on November 5, 2026.

The extended timeline for Smits recovery creates a notable gap in the defensive corps during the middle of the season schedule and requires immediate strategic adjustments by the coaching staff.

Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand also faces a significant absence, having been ruled out for the same two-to-three-month timeframe as Smits due to an upper-body injury.

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Bjorkstrand had practiced on Thursday but skipped the team practice session on Friday, a break in his routine that Head Coach Mike Sullivan clarified was not the result of a new injury sustained during the practice environment.

Coach Sullivan explained that Bjorkstrand had been dealing with a pre-existing issue that has now required an extended period of rest and rehabilitation to resolve.

Forward Pavel Dorofeyev remains another significant absentee for the Rangers, having not played since November 13, 2026, when he was checked by Filip Chytil of the Vancouver Canucks during a game in British Columbia.

Although Dorofeyev became eligible to return from that date, he did not skate during Saturday's practice, indicating that he is still in the active recovery phase with a timeline that is less rigidly defined than that of Smits or Bjorkstrand.

The concurrent absence of these three players has forced Head Coach Mike Sullivan to navigate complex roster constraints while attempting to maintain competitive performance against a tough upcoming schedule.

The acquisition of Max Sasson provides the Rangers with additional forward options to help absorb the minutes previously carried by Dorofeyev and Bjorkstrand.

Additional footage from the November 13 matchup against the Canucks showed Liam Ohgren of the Vancouver Canucks battling for puck possession with Oliver Bjorkstrand, underscoring the physical toll of the recent road games in Canada.

These intense interactions highlight the challenges the Rangers have faced on the road and the cumulative physical demands that have contributed to the current injury list.

The coaching staff must now evaluate the remaining healthy players to determine who can step into Smits defensive role and which forward lines can provide consistent offensive production.

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Will Cuylle is currently showcasing his flexibility with the Rangers, providing the team with additional options as they attempt to stabilize their lineup during this unusual schedule break.

As the team moves forward, the focus will remain on stabilizing the defensive zone without Smits and finding consistent offensive production with two key forwards unavailable.

The exact return dates for Dorofeyev and Bjorkstrand will be monitored closely, with any updates dependent on their daily progress and ongoing medical evaluations.

The Rangers must now adapt their game plan to mitigate the impact of these simultaneous personnel losses while integrating Sasson into the lineup.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan has been tasked with balancing the need for immediate depth with the long-term health of his roster as the team prepares for the next phase of the season.

The combination of a long-term defensive absence and two forward injuries forces strategic shuffling among the remaining healthy players to ensure the team remains competitive.

The Rangers must now adapt their game plan to mitigate the impact of these simultaneous personnel losses while leveraging the new addition of Sasson.

This strategic adjustment period will be critical for the franchise as it seeks to maintain its standing in the league despite the current roster challenges.

The team will likely continue to monitor the status of its injured players daily, with the goal of reintegrating them into the lineup as soon as they are medically cleared.