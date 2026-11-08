New York Rangers Defeat Seattle Kraken 4-3 Behind Tye Kartye Performance

Tye Kartye scores two goals including a power-play tally to lead the New York Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on November 7, 2026.

The New York Rangers secured a narrow 4-3 victory against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on November 7, 2026, driven by a dominant two-goal performance from Tye Kartye. The forward, who was waived by Seattle just last season, became the central figure in the Rangers' offensive strategy, utilizing his speed and relentless forechecking to overwhelm the home team. Mike Sullivan, the head coach of the Rangers, recognized Kartye's impact early and shifted him to the second power-play unit, a decision that immediately paid dividends. Kartye capitalized on his new role by converting a man-advantage opportunity with a precise tip-in, helping his team establish an early lead.

Tye Kartye Delivers Key Goals

Tye Kartye opened his scoring account with a perfectly executed upward tip of an Adam Fox shot from the point, giving the New York Rangers a 2-0 advantage less than halfway through the first period. This goal followed closely on the heels of a first power-play goal that was waved off due to a kicking motion. The Ontario native displayed exceptional intent and activity across all three zones throughout the game. His performance exemplifies the high-energy puck pursuit style that Coach Mike Sullivan demands from his roster. Kartye's ability to maintain possession and create opportunities has made him an invaluable asset since joining the squad.

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Rangers Build Early Dominance

The New York Rangers established a commanding presence on the ice, carrying a 3-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to a combination of effective forechecking and Seattle errors. Gabe Perreault, the twenty-one-year-old wing, opened the scoring by hustling to maintain possession and finding an unmarked lane in the slot to score his sixth goal of the season. The fourth line contributed to the scoresheet for the first time since October 22, highlighting the team's collective effort. The visitors outplayed the Kraken in most facets of the game, controlling the pace and limiting the home team's ability to generate sustained pressure. This early dominance allowed New York to build its largest first-period lead of the season.

Korpisalo Returns to Net for New York

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo started in net for the New York Rangers in his first game since contracting a foot infection at the beginning of the season. He faced significant pressure in the final twenty minutes, where the Seattle Kraken outshot New York 14-1. Despite the onslaught, Korpisalo remained steadfast, securing the win and celebrating with Tye Kartye after the final buzzer. His performance was crucial in neutralizing a Seattle team that stormed back with three unanswered goals in the third period. The goaltender's ability to handle high-volume shooting stretches proved vital for the Rangers' road success.

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Kraken Rally Falls Short

Seattle mounted a fierce comeback in the third period, scoring three unanswered goals to cut the deficit to one goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. Kaapo Kakko, Jordan Eberle, and Vince Dunn led the charge for the home team, creating tension and threatening to tie the game. The Kraken's surge was fueled by a 14-1 shot advantage in the final twenty minutes, suggesting potential fatigue or jet lag affecting the visiting Rangers. Pavel Dorofeyev also found the net for Seattle, shooting past New York goalie Philipp Grubauer during the action. Despite their aggressive push, the home team could not overcome the early deficit.

Kartye's Impact Continues to Grow

Tye Kartye has been a perfect fit in Mike Sullivan's system, earning a second-line assignment for fifteen straight games after starting the season on the fourth unit. Since joining the Rangers, he has collected eleven goals and sixteen assists in forty-two games, demonstrating remarkable consistency. Captain J.T. Miller enjoys playing alongside Kartye, further validating the forward's elevated role. With three goals in his last five games, Kartye has emerged as one of the most reliable scorers for New York this season. His performance against Seattle serves as another testament to his value and adaptability in the NHL.