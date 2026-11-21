The New York Rangers traded a 2029 fourth-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks for center Max Sasson, adding depth at center amid injuries. Sasson, 26, has five goals and three assists in 24 games this season and is known for his speed and penalty-killing ability.

The New York Rangers have acquired center Max Sasson from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2029 fourth-round pick, the team announced. The move adds depth at center as the Rangers deal with accumulating injuries along their forward lines.

Sasson, 26, is a penalty-killing center who has recorded five goals and three assists for eight points in 24 games this season with Vancouver. Last season, he scored 13 times in 66 games. The Rangers have played well through a quarter of the season and are exploring potential upgrades. Despite losing star goalie Igor Shesterkin for the rest of the season early on, they have survived and semi-thrived in his absence.

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If the campaign ended today, the Rangers would be in the playoffs, a testament to the coaches and players without their star. Now, with the team performing well, they are seeking to add more depth, and they have done so with this trade. Depth is always key, and New York knows this well from their struggles last year. While New York has been improved this season, one position that remains an organizational concern is center.

With this position being arguably the most important on the ice, the Rangers not being the strongest in this area is a concern. Adding Sasson helps New York add young depth, and for a fourth-round pick, this makes a lot of sense. For a player who is going to be a fourth-line player as of now for the Rangers, his production is solid, and at his age, it makes him an appealing addition.

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Sasson has a ton of speed up the middle, which will add an interesting dynamic for New York. Even though this is not a major splash, depth is important, and all of the injuries to the Rangers this season have proven that. Sasson will come over with the ability to get the puck through the zone quickly, and as they look for balance on their lines, he could help improve the offensive production of the fourth line.

Rangers Injury Updates and Matchup

With Joe Veleno still out, adding a player like Sasson gives the team another solid option up the middle and one that could perhaps be in their long-term plans. The Rangers have made a move for a reinforcement just as the injuries have started to accumulate along their forward lines. Coach Mike Sullivan said it is a fair statement that Bjorkstrand may not be available to play in Sunday's game against the Hurricanes at MSG.

Sullivan said, He's being evaluated for an upper-body injury. It was just something that he's been dealing with. I don't know specifically when it occurred, but obviously, just from his discussion with our medical team, I think prompted more evaluation. Pavel Dorofeyev, who has a lower-body injury, and Joseph Veleno, also lower body, skated on their own ahead of the session in Tarrytown.

Defenseman Sean Durzi, lower body, practiced for the second consecutive day and might be in line to make his first appearance Sunday. Sullivan said, We're encouraged with Durzi's progress. I think he's had two good practices. I think he looks way more mobile out there.

He's moving stronger, he's more assertive. So we're really encouraged. I would anticipate him being a game-time decision. Sullivan on Sunday's matchup against the Hurricanes: Well, they're the Stanley Cup champions.

They're a deep team. They can really skate. They're the ultimate test. Right now, Carolina is the standard of the league with how they performed and what they built there, and so it'll be a big test for us.

Sullivan had a bandage on his face, which he revealed was the result of a sun spot a dermatologist removed this week. He initially joked that he had been sparring with Matt Rempe after Thursday's practice and he got the best of me. Sasson, who is 26 years old, helps New York add some young depth. So far this season, he has totaled eight points with five goals and three assists in 24 games.

For a player who is going to be a fourth-line player as of now for the Rangers, that is solid production, and at his age, it makes him an appealing addition. Sasson is a player that has a ton of speed up the middle, and that is going to add an interesting dynamic for New York. Even though this isn't a major splash, depth is important, and all of the injuries to the Rangers this season have proven that.

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Sasson will come over with the ability to get the puck through the zone quickly, and as they look for balance on their lines, he could help improve the offensive production of the fourth line. With Joe Veleno still out, adding a player like Sasson gives the team another solid option up the middle and one that could perhaps be in their long-term plans.

Rangers Season and Trade Details

The Rangers have played very well through a quarter of the season, and as they enter the next stretch, they are exploring some potential upgrades. Considering this was a team that lost their star goalie Igor Shesterkin for the rest of the season early on, they have been able to not only survive, but semi-thrive in his absence.

If the campaign ended today, the Rangers would be in the playoffs, and that is a testament to the coaches and the players without their star. Now, with the team performing well, they are seeking to add some more depth to the team, and they have done so with a recent trade. Depth is always key and New York knows this well from their struggles last year.

Recently, the Rangers announced that they have traded for Vancouver Canucks center Max Sasson in exchange for a fourth-round pick. While New York has been an improved team this season, one position that is still an organizational concern is up the middle at center. With this position being arguably the most important on the ice, the Rangers not being the strongest in this area is a concern.

Adding Sasson, who is 26 years old, helps New York add some young depth, and for a fourth-round pick, this makes a lot of sense. So far this season, Sasson has totaled eight points with five goals and three assists in 24 games. For a player who is going to be a fourth-line player as of now for the Rangers, that is solid production, and at his age, it makes him an appealing addition.

Sasson is a player that has a ton of speed up the middle, and that is going to add an interesting dynamic for New York. Even though this isn't a major splash, depth is important, and all of the injuries to the Rangers this season have proven that.

Sasson will come over with the ability to get the puck through the zone quickly, and as they look for balance on their lines, he could help improve the offensive production of the fourth line. With Joe Veleno still out, adding a player like Sasson gives the team another solid option up the middle and one that could perhaps be in their long-term plans.