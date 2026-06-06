New York Public Library helps bring George Washington's beer recipe back to life

The brew was a low alcohol beer meant to be served to troops when they weren't sure if water at their base was safe to drink.

The New York Public Library is planning to celebrate the country's 250th birthday with a cheers. The library has arranged to have a beer made with the 269-year-old recipe written down by George Washington.

The brew was a low alcohol beer meant to be served to troops when they weren't sure if water at their base was safe to drink. The brewery is actually making two versions of the beer: one called "Washington's Beer," which will follow Washington's recipe exactly, and have a more molasses taste to it. And the other, called "Liberty Lager," will have some modern tweaks in case you don't want to celebrate like it's 1757.

The "Liberty Lager" will be available to buy at the brewery's taphouse and some restaurants and retail stores around the city. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,Videos showing groups of people entering NYC sewers at night baffle residents and investigatorsFormer NY Rep. George Santos under investigation for alleged insider trading on Kalshi: sources





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