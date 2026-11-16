New York Post Celebrates 225th Anniversary with Tributes from Celebrities

New York Post marks its 225th anniversary with heartfelt messages from notable figures including Rick Pitino, Brian Cashman, and Geraldo Rivera honoring its historic legacy.

The New York Post celebrated its 225th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone for one of the United States oldest continuously published newspapers. Founded on November 16, 1801, the historic daily has remained a staple of New York City media for over two centuries. The centennial celebration was highlighted by a flurry of congratulatory messages from prominent public figures, athletes, and entertainment personalities who acknowledged the publication's enduring influence on the cultural landscape.

Celebrity Tributes and Historical Significance

The Radio City Rockettes issued a warm greeting to the New York Post, acknowledging the shared status of both entities as iconic New York institutions. The message highlighted the 225-year longevity of the newspaper with a toast to its continued relevance. Rick Pitino, the head coach of the St. John's Men's Basketball team, offered a detailed tribute that balanced humor with respect for the paper's legacy. He described the publication as a comprehensive resource for sports fans, noting that its front page, despite its sensational nature, serves as a daily essential. Pitino emphasized that the combination of sports coverage and Page Six gossip provides a complete morning routine for many New Yorkers.

Also read New York Post: Founding by Hamilton and Civic Legacy

Brian Cashman, the general manager of the New York Yankees, drew parallels between his team and the newspaper. He noted that both the Yankees and the Post share a proud tradition of passionate fans and high expectations for daily performance. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade expressed his personal reliance on the newspaper, stating that he cannot imagine a day without reading it. Kilmeade shared that he often saves the Post for his workout sessions on the elliptical or treadmill, using the content as a distraction. He also highlighted the publication's consistent reference to American history, specifically noting the frequent appearance of Alexander Hamilton on the cover.

Talk show host Geraldo Rivera praised the Post for its fearless journalism and irreverent tone. He described the newspaper as a must-read for anyone with a pulse, noting that it jump-starts his mornings and serves as an indispensable part of life in the Big Apple. Rivera credited the Post with 225 years of speaking truth to power, a sentiment echoed by Joe Gannascoli, known to audiences as Vito from The Sopranos. Gannascoli recalled that the year 1801 seemed like yesterday when he learned of the founding date. He expressed his loyalty to the paper, citing favorite writers such as Phil Mushnick, Paul Schwartz, and Steve Serby as key reasons for his long-standing readership.

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Personal Connections and Sports Legacy

Jon Ledecky, the co-owner of the New York Islanders, shared a personal connection to the newspaper that dates back to his childhood. He recalled working as a paperboy in Bayside, Queens, delivering the Post to local households. Ledecky stated that the challenge he faces today remains the same as when he was young: the urge to interrupt any activity to read the newspaper from cover to cover. He specifically praised the sports section as a primary reason for his dedication to the publication. This sentiment was echoed by a former Yankees player who remembered the iconic headline from October 17, 1977, regarding Reggie Jackson's Big Three. The player identified that date as his greatest day in sports history and claimed it represented the greatest headline the newspaper has ever published.

Gus Tsiorvas, the owner of the Embassy Diner, referred to as America's Most Patriotic Diner, labeled the New York Post as the marquee newspaper of New York. He asserted that it is the number one newspaper and the only one he reads at his establishment. Tsiorvas shared that being featured in the Post was a dream come true and a significant personal achievement. He thanked the newspaper for its role in his life and celebrated the 225-year milestone with enthusiasm. The collective messages from these diverse figures underscore the deep integration of the Post into the social and professional lives of New York's elite.

Longevity and Cultural Impact Analysis

The 225-year history of the New York Post traces its origins to a vision by Alexander Hamilton and a small group of investors. The paper has survived numerous political shifts, technological changes, and economic crises to remain a dominant voice in American journalism. Its unique positioning combines hard news with celebrity gossip and sports coverage, a formula that has attracted a dedicated readership for generations. The tributes received during this anniversary period reflect a broad spectrum of respect from individuals who have used the paper for information, entertainment, and professional validation.

The ongoing relevance of the Post is evident in the continued engagement of high-profile figures like Rick Pitino and Brian Cashman. Their comments highlight the paper's role not just as a news source, but as a cultural touchstone. The mention of Alexander Hamilton's image on the cover, as noted by Brian Kilmeade, serves as a constant reminder of the paper's founding ideals. This historical branding connects the modern publication to the early days of the American republic, reinforcing its identity as a patriotic and foundational media outlet.

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For many residents, the Post is more than a product; it is a part of their daily routine. From the morning coffee ritual described by Rick Pitino to the workout distractions mentioned by Brian Kilmeade, the newspaper occupies a specific niche in the lives of its readers. The fact that Jon Ledecky transitioned from delivering the paper as a child to owning a major sports franchise underscores the paper's reach across different sectors of New York society. The personal anecdotes provided by these celebrities provide a human element to the historical milestone, illustrating the paper's impact on individual lives.

As the New York Post enters its third century of publication, the 225th anniversary serves as a moment of reflection and celebration. The messages from the Radio City Rockettes, Geraldo Rivera, and others affirm the paper's status as an enduring institution. The combination of historic legacy and contemporary relevance ensures that the Post will continue to be a significant voice in American media. The celebration concludes with a shared hope for the next 225 years, a milestone that seems ambitious given the paper's resilient history since its founding in 1801.