New York Post Celebrates 225th Anniversary With Star Athlete Tributes

New York Post marks 225 years since Alexander Hamilton's founding. Sports stars praise the historic newspaper's enduring legacy and iconic sports coverage.

On November 16, 1801, Alexander Hamilton published the first edition of a newspaper that would eventually evolve into the New York Post. Now, on the publication's 225th birthday, a number of New York's most prominent sports figures have come forward to offer their congratulations and reflections on the daily publication's impact.

Hamilton's Legacy and Historic Milestone

The New York Post traces its origins directly to the efforts of one of the United States' founding fathers. Alexander Hamilton founded the newspaper on November 16, 1801, establishing a tradition of daily journalism that has persisted for over two centuries. This historical milestone marks the 225th anniversary of the first edition, a date that serves as the foundation for current celebrations and retrospectives by industry observers and former contributors.

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Athletes Praise Iconic Sports Coverage

Keith Hernandez, a legendary figure in New York baseball, described the newspaper as a vital daily ritual. Hernandez noted that he has always been a loyal subscriber to the New York Post, which he considers a wonderful newspaper. He emphasized that his day is not complete without reading the publication alongside a great cup of coffee, praising the Post for standing the test of time over its long history.

Page Six and Cultural Impact

Hernandez also reflected on the cultural significance of the newspaper's various sections, particularly the gossip column Page Six. He recalled that while he enjoys the sports coverage and the main news, he does not care about the people featured in Page Six. This distinction highlights the paper's unique position in New York media, serving both as a sports bible and a hub for celebrity gossip, a duality that has defined its readership for decades.

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Connection to the Yankees and New York

Other sports stars have drawn parallels between the newspaper's resilience and the storied history of New York sports teams. One athlete compared the Post to the Yankees, describing both as historic New York institutions with proud traditions, passionate fans, and high expectations. This comparison underscores the deep emotional connection New Yorkers have with the newspaper, viewing it not just as a source of information, but as a cornerstone of the city's identity.

Personal Histories and Loyal Readership

The celebration of the New York Post's 225th birthday also includes personal anecdotes from its readers. One former paperboy from Bayside, Queens, shared how he used to deliver the paper, a role that evolved into a lifelong habit of reading the Post cover to cover, starting with the sports section. This personal journey illustrates the deep roots the newspaper has in the community, with many readers having connections to it that span their entire lives.

Continuing Tradition in the Modern Era

Despite the changing media landscape, the New York Post maintains its relevance through consistent daily delivery and a loyal subscriber base. The tributes from these sports icons highlight the newspaper's enduring appeal and its ability to adapt to the times while retaining its core identity. As the Post celebrates its 225th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the power of persistent journalism and its ability to connect with readers across generations.