New York Officials Increasingly Call for Mayor Adams' Resignation Amidst Corruption Charges

Several prominent New York officials, including State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, are calling for Mayor Eric Adams to resign following the dropping of corruption charges against him. The calls for resignation stem from concerns over Adams' ability to effectively lead the city and allegations of bribery and illegal campaign donations.

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins stated on Saturday that it was likely time for Mayor Eric Adams to step down. She made this comment while attending a political conference at the state Capitol. Stewart-Cousins emphasized that the focus on the mayor's legal troubles was a distraction from the state's pressing responsibilities, particularly the ongoing budget process. \This sentiment echoed Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado's earlier call for Adams' resignation.

Delgado, who expressed his concern over the mayor's ability to effectively serve the city's best interests, stated that the question of Adams' guilt or innocence was secondary to his capacity to lead. Delgado initially made these remarks on Thursday, sending shockwaves through both Albany and New York City. \The calls for Adams' resignation come amidst a series of developments surrounding the corruption charges against him. Federal prosecutors filed a motion to drop these charges on Friday, a decision met with immediate protest from seven federal prosecutors who resigned in opposition to the order. At least 30 other elected officials representing various levels of government in New York have also joined the chorus demanding Adams' resignation. Adams, 64, had pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he expedited the opening of the Turkish Consulate in Manhattan in exchange for $123,000 in bribes. He was also accused of soliciting illegal donations from Turkish individuals who contributed tens of thousands of dollars to his 2021 mayoral campaign.





