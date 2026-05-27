New York, New Jersey Attorney Generals Launch Investigation Into FIFA Practices

New York’s Letitia James and New Jersey’s Jennifer Davenport have sent subpoenas to soccer’s governing body.

In the latest scandal involving FIFA ahead of the 2026 World Cup, New York attorney general Letitia James and New Jersey attorney general Jennifer Davenport have launched a joint investigation into the global soccer governing body, specifically surrounding its ticket pricing process for the tournament this summer.

FIFA has been under constant fire since it first launched World Cup tickets last fall, due to its new “dynamic pricing” model that has led to exorbitant costs, sometimes quadrupling prices of past World Cup seats.

“My office, and are investigating FIFA after reports of soaring World Cup ticket prices and fans not getting seats as advertised,” JamesNew York New Jersey stadium will host eight World Cup matches this summer. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Imageschanging the publicized mapping of seating zones after fans had already purchased tickets to be in a specific zone of a stadium. Last fall, as opposed to selling specific seats within the stadiums, FIFA sold tickets by stadium zone.

There were four color-coded categories mapped out for each stadium, corresponding to the quality of the seat one could purchase. Category 1 is the stadium’s best seating option, located closest to the pitch and with the best visibility, mostly within the lower bowl, and Category 4 are the nosebleeds.

However, when FIFA turned those categorized purchases into actual seat assignments for fans, many received seats that were outside of the original mapping of the zone they had paid to be in, receiving “less desirable seats, including seats far from the field or behind the goals,”. Some Category 1 purchasers were given seats in areas that were originally color-coded as Category 2, further back from the pitch than they wanted to be, but those seats had since been rebranded as Category 1.

The attorney generals plan to investigate if and how ticket holders were “misled about the locations of the seat they were purchasing” and if FIFA’s conduct “contributed to soaring prices. ” “Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated,” attorney general Davenport said.

“But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of FIFA’s conduct, and we are proud to stand together with Attorney General James in protecting our consumers. It’s an honor to host the World Cup, but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors.

” Added attorney general James: “No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive. I thank Attorney General Davenport for joining this effort to get answers from FIFA and protect our states’ consumers. ”“We have to look at the market,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said last month.

“We are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world. So we have to apply market rates.

“In the U.S., it is permitted to resell tickets as well. So if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price. And as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double our price.

”state that “any visual representations of Ticket Categories on the Ticketing Website, such as Stadium maps and illustrations, are for guidance purposes only and may not reflect the actual layout and boundaries of a particular Stadium,” which may impact the attorney generals’ investigation. Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage.

Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.





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