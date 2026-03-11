Hochul Wins Second Full Term as Governor, Defeating Republican Bruce Blakeman

Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Republican Bruce Blakeman in the New York governor's race, securing a second full term and an all-female ticket with Lt. Gov. Adrienne Adams. The victory came just five minutes after polls closed at 9 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

Gov. Kathy Hochul won re-election Tuesday, defeating Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman to secure a second full term as New York's governor, according to The Associated Press.

Hochul Secures Second Full Term

The race was called just five minutes after polls closed at 9 p.m. Hochul ran alongside former City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams of Queens as her lieutenant governor running mate. Should the pair prevail, New York will have elected its first all-female ticket to the top of the executive branch in its long history. The four-year term secured by the pair will run through 2030, marking over nine years since Hochul first took office.

Also read Hochul, Blakeman set for governor's race after years of public clashes

Should she complete the term, her tenure would be roughly as long as Andrew Cuomo's 10 years and eight months in office. The Buffalo-area native is the first upstate Democrat to serve as governor since Grover Cleveland in 1885, and the first female governor, often calling herself the first mom governor. Numerous statewide offices were also on the ballot. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat, sought another term against Republican Joseph Hernandez.

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Democratic State Attorney General Letitia James of Brooklyn looked to fend off Republican nominee Saritha Komatireddy. Congressional races made headlines nationwide, including U.S. Rep. and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn. If Democrats retake the House, Jeffries will likely be favored to become Speaker in January. Mayor Zohran Mamdani heaped praise on the incumbent at New York Democrats' election night party at the Hilton hotel in Midtown.

Left Wing Pressure From Mamdani

Hochul is sure to immediately face pressure from the left wing of the party, including Mamdani and his DSA comrades, after dodging questions about whether she would give more to Mamdani next year. She had bailed him out during his first budget with state goodies, including a pied-a-terre tax on luxury second homes in the Big Apple. Her opponent, Blakeman, seized on the issue, signing a no new taxes pledge on Friday and daring Hochul to do the same.

Throughout the campaign, the Long Island pol and President Trump ally repeatedly hit Hochul over New York's sky high cost of living. Blakeman appeared with President Donald Trump at three separate rallies in New York during the campaign, in Rockland, Nassau and Onondaga Counties. Polls showed Hochul pulling away from Blakeman in the final weeks leading up to Election Day, as his most favorable numbers trailed.

Cost Of Living Campaign Battleground

A Siena poll showed a 14-point lead for Hochul, but only 41% of New Yorkers indicated they think the Empire State is heading in the right direction. That number is virtually unchanged, up from 39%, from when Siena asked it in October 2022, a month before Hochul won her first full term. That year, Hochul faced a surprisingly fierce challenge from then-Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, only winning by a narrow six points.

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Blakeman's campaign struggled to gain similar momentum, lacking name recognition in other parts of the state and continuously being tied to Trump by Hochul. Hochul geared her re-election platform toward affordability after Trump's 2024 victory showed Democrats that voters are fed up with out-of-control cost of living, including in wealthy and expensive liberal states like New York. Hochul formed an alliance with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after endorsing him during last year's mayoral race against former Gov.

Andrew Cuomo. Her uncomfortable and in some cases divisive endorsement of Mamdani following his primary victory over Cuomo last year laid the groundwork for a public-facing detente between the two, and ultimately helped her beat back a left-wing challenge from her estranged Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.

Navigating Political Headwinds And Allies

She ultimately chose former City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams as her lieutenant governor running mate. Hochul, who was widely blamed, including by top members of the party, for Democratic losses in the 2022 midterms, was forced to navigate not only Trump's return to the presidency but Mayor Eric Adams' turbulent four years. She also rolled out a quickly slapped together one-year moratorium on new data centers and approved a raft of sanctuary state measures meant to resist ICE.

Election Day in NYC saw brisk turnout at polls as voters cast ballots in midterm races for governor, House seats and more. Unofficial election results came in for races in Queens, across NYC, and beyond.