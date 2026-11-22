The New York Mets have agreed to a historic nine-year, $450 million contract with pitcher Tarik Skubal, establishing a new benchmark for pitcher compensation in Major League Baseball.

Tarik Skubal, the reigning two-time Cy Young Award winner, has officially agreed to a record-breaking $450 million, nine-year contract with the New York Mets. This monumental agreement, first reported on Sunday, represents a definitive shift in the financial landscape of Major League Baseball. The deal surpasses all previous pitching contracts to establish a new financial standard for elite arms in the sport.

The financial structure of the agreement averages $50 million annually, which dwarfs the previous highest average annual value for a pitcher. That previous record stood at $43.33 million for Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. It also eclipses the total value of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million, twelve-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that commenced in 2024.

Also read Tarik Skubal Signs Record $450 Million Deal With New York Mets, Shattering Pitching Contract Records

Among all baseball players, this contract ranks as the fourth largest in history. It trails only the $765 million deal of Juan Soto, the $700 million contract of Shohei Ohtani, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million agreement. The acquisition marks Skubal as the most expensive pitcher in history and a central figure in the league's evolving economic model.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause and a $45 million signing bonus shielded from management lockout provisions that threaten the 2027 season. It also includes $30 million in deferred payments scheduled for the years 2036 through 2045. A source familiar with the negotiations confirmed the details on the condition of anonymity, noting that finalization is subject to Skubal passing a successful physical examination.

Advertisement

Skubal joins a New York Mets franchise that finished last in the National League East with a 74-88 record. This outcome occurred despite owner Steve Cohen investing the highest payroll in baseball at approximately $352 million on opening day. The team's pitching staff struggled significantly, with starters posting a 4.47 earned run average that ranked 23rd in the majors.

Skubal is expected to anchor a rotation that currently includes young prospects Nolan McLean and Christian Scott. He will join veterans Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga, all of whom remain under contract with the club. The acquisition addresses a critical weakness for a team that bankrolled the league but failed to translate spending into divisional success.

The Detroit Tigers native turned 30 on November 20 and brings a stat line of 43-17 with a 2.42 earned run average. He recorded these numbers over 88 starts in the last four seasons, striking out 655 batters while walking only 95 in 546 innings. His recent performance includes a 12-7 record with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts for Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Skubal was acquired by the Dodgers on August 2 for three prospects, including right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and outfielder Zyhir Hope. He missed time between April 29 and June 13 due to surgery to remove a loose body in his pitching elbow. The procedure was performed by Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache using a NanoNeedle scope 2.0 technology designed to accelerate recovery.

Advertisement

In the postseason, Skubal went 1-1 with a 2.45 earned run average in two starts for the Dodgers. He beat Atlanta in a Division Series opener before allowing two runs over five innings in a 2-1 loss to Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series. His pitch mix this year included 38% four-seam fastballs, 25.6% changeups, and 17.5% sinkers.

His average four-seam fastball velocity was 96.8 mph, a slight decrease from the 97.6 mph recorded in 2025 when he won his second consecutive American League Cy Young Award. Over his seven-year major league career, Skubal holds a 66-44 record with a 3.02 earned run average in 160 starts.

The timing of this massive contract comes just a week before Major League Baseball owners are anticipated to lock out players during a labor dispute. The dispute centers on the league's push for a hard salary cap, with MLB proposing a hard cap of $258.2 million for the 2028 season. Skubal and Juan Soto would collectively account for nearly 40% of that cap.

Skubal had initially planned to meet with at least six teams this month, including the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres, before settling with New York. This historic agreement not only reshapes the Mets' future trajectory but also serves as a bellwether for how top-tier talent will navigate the upcoming financial restrictions imposed by the new collective bargaining landscape.