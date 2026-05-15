New York Mets Celebrate Star Wars Day with Bo-Katan Kryze Cosplay and Bo-Katan as Occasional Mascot

The New York Mets, who have been struggling with a near-National League worst record, celebrated Star Wars Day with a unique and fun twist. Mrs. Met as Bo-Katan Kryze and Katee Sackhoff, known for her role in The Mandalorian, joined the team to promote the theme. Despite their current record, the team found joy in celebrating a rare three-game sweep against a different rival.

The New York Mets celebrated Star Wars Day with Mrs. Met as Bo-Katan Kryze, and The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff was all about it. Sackhoff praised the cosplay on social media, joking Bo-Katan had become an occasional Mets mascot in New York.

Mrs. Met dressed as Bo-Katan while Mr. Met became Din Djarin, helping the Mets celebrate a 9-4 win over Detroit. The team brought their mascots out with oversized accessories that reflected a Star Wars theme. When it became their time to promote Star Wars Day, they also mentioned their current struggles, standing at a near-National League worst record





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New York Mets Star Wars Day Bo-Katan Kryze Cosplay Katee Sackhoff The Mandalorian Din Djarin Baseball Sports Cosplay Julie Benz

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