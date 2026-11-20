New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tore his Achilles tendon during a pickup soccer match against the City Hall press corps. He will wear a medical boot for six to eight weeks and expects to return to the pitch in about nine months.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tore his Achilles tendon during a pickup soccer match against the City Hall press corps and will wear a medical boot for six to eight weeks, he said Friday.

Mayor Suffers Achilles Injury

Mamdani, 35, was brought into a news conference about the closure of Rikers Island in a wheelchair before taking questions on crutches. He explained that he suffered the injury in Thursday night's game. As for why it happened, the mayor identified a neglected pre-game warmup as the likely culprit. I did not stretch, he said.

Also read NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani proposes extending Rikers Island closure deadline by five years to 2032

Still, the avid soccer fan appeared happy to report that he scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch. But he added that he forgot that he was 35. He told reporters: I scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch, and I forgot that I was 35 and soon after, I tore my Achilles.

The mayor, known for a busy schedule, said he will be wearing the medical boot for six to eight weeks and will be back on the pitch in about nine months. Mamdani was elected in November 2025 and sworn in as the city's first socialist mayor on Jan. 1, 2026. His love for soccer is well known, along with his public support for English club Arsenal F.C.

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Political Agenda And Scrutiny

The injury comes as Mamdani has been pursuing an ambitious agenda in New York City, including a plan to close Rikers Island and a move to end the iconic horse-drawn carriage industry. The news conference where he appeared on crutches was related to the Rikers closure plan. Mamdani has also faced scrutiny over his role in the Democratic Socialists of America despite policy differences.

He recently appeared on Fox News Sunday to discuss the DSA, the recent midterm election, and what Democrats and DSA candidates stand for. During that appearance, he talked about the promises he has made for New York City and the outcomes so far. He has also drawn criticism over a 4.1 trillion dollar Democratic spending agenda and the Rikers closure plan.

In addition to his political work, Mamdani has been active on the sports scene. He joined a soccer match earlier this week to help ease the stress levels of his mayoral work, but his body did not cooperate. The injury has sparked commentary about his physical fitness. He famously failed to bench press 135 pounds last summer, and some observers noted that the injury suggests he may not be more flexible than strong.

Mamdani is not the only public figure facing health or sports news this week. The sports world has seen a range of developments, from the Indianapolis Colts cutting NFL interception leader Daniel Jones and giving the starting quarterback job to Anthony Richardson, to the Dallas Cowboys fan who died days after falling during a fight at AT&T Stadium.

Other sports stories include NFL suspension being the most tolerable thing Puka Nacua has endured this week because he is now out for the season. Marsupial Gear co-founder Hannah Graham revealed the pressure behind her dream Arizona elk hunt. A woman was killed near the Ravens stadium the same day Marlon Humphrey was sent home for a joke about Baltimore criminality. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma is not a fan of million dollar NIL payouts for incoming freshmen.

The Detroit Pistons will host Muslim Night with an El-Sayed shoutout and Gaza donations, but no Christian-focused event. SJSU volleyball finished near the bottom of its conference as a Trump administration battle and coach allegations loom over the program. Al Michaels matched Thursday's horrible NFL game with equally horrible energy, and fans noticed. There is a live chat about whether the College Football Playoff committee has an SEC bias.

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The CFP selection committee explained its lack of transparency, saying it is not really feasible. With Major League Baseball's lockout looming, questions remain about whether the league's proposal would fix baseball. Sports cartoons of the day are available. The Texans finally got their first win at home in the 2026 season, dismantling the lowly Colts to keep playoff dreams alive.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark revealed unwavering loyalty to Notre Dame football after going incognito. Deion Sanders reported that he receives about five death threats every day as Colorado football coach. NBA icon Russell Westbrook handed out 1,500 Thanksgiving meals in the rain for kids in LA. LSU poked the SEC bear and then folded.

RJ Luis was benched after conference leaders discussed expulsion or boycott. Trump detailed his decision to remove VP Vance from Iran talks. The 4.1 trillion dollar Democratic spending agenda and the Rikers closure plan drew criticism. Fox and Friends spotlighted family game night ideas for Thanksgiving.

Fox News Discussion On DSA

OutKick Sports covered Mamdani addressing his role in the DSA despite policy differences. New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani joined Fox News Sunday to discuss the Democratic Socialists of America, the recent midterm election, and what Democrats and DSA candidates stand for. Mamdani talked about the promises he has made for New York City and the outcomes so far.

With Rikers Island and outlawing horse-drawn carriages in the Big Apple, it is a wonder he has any time to focus on leisurely activities. Fear not, though, as Mamdani was able to fit in a game of soccer earlier this week to help ease the stress levels of his mayoral work. The mayor showed up to a news conference on Friday morning bearing the scars of a hard-fought match.

He was brought into the news conference regarding the closure of Rikers Island in a wheelchair before taking questions on crutches. Mamdani said he scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch and forgot that he was 35. Soon after, he tore his Achilles. He will wear the medical boot for six to eight weeks and will be back on the pitch in about nine months.

The injury has drawn attention to his physical condition and his busy schedule. As someone turning 34 next week, this reporter notes that we are not spring chickens anymore and we have to act accordingly.