NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani eliminated the SRG to separate counterterrorism from protests. New civilian and specialized units will handle demonstrations under strict de-escalation rules.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially disbanded the Strategic Response Group, a prominent counterterrorism unit within the New York Police Department that had previously been utilized for riot control purposes. This significant administrative change marks the fulfillment of a central campaign promise made by Mamdani to New York City residents regarding the separation of law enforcement counterterrorism operations from public protest management.

Disbanding the SRG and New Protest Protocols

The Strategic Response Group, which previously consisted of 500 officers, will be transferred to the department's Counterterrorism Bureau rather than being completely eliminated from the force. In its place, the city will implement a new civilian-led "Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division" that operates without weapons or the power to make arrests. This division will collaborate with a new police unit known as the First Amendment Support Team to prepare for and manage public demonstrations.

Also read NYC Mayor Mamdani, Commissioner Tisch disband NYPD's Strategic Response Group

The new operational framework introduces strict limitations on the use of force during civil unrest. Officers are explicitly prohibited from using tear gas or long guns during protests. The deployment of pepper spray as a general crowd management tool is also banned. Additionally, acoustic devices are restricted to a maximum volume of 90 decibels, and the use of police bicycles as physical barriers is permitted only in situations where there is an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury to an officer or another individual.

Stakeholder Positions and Security Concerns

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch defended the restructuring, stating that the decision was made after ten months of careful planning to ensure all security responsibilities were maintained. She rejected criticism from law enforcement unions that characterized the move as a compromise, asserting that she would never sacrifice public safety. Tisch emphasized that counterterrorism efforts have been strengthened through various changes implemented over the past year.

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Commissioner Tisch also addressed concerns about the practical impact on crowd control for large-scale events. She clarified that the response protocols for celebratory gatherings, such as those following the New York Knicks' championship victory, will remain unchanged. The city expects these standard crowd control measures to continue without interruption, distinguishing them from the specific counterterrorism tactics previously applied to protests.

Scott Munro, representing the Detectives' Endowment Association, offered strong opposition to the policy shift. He argued that the department is moving from a proactive policing stance to a reactive one. Munro expressed concern that the disbandment of the specialized group represents a step backward in maintaining public order and safety during civil disturbances.

Implementation and Officer Training Requirements

To support the new de-escalation focused approach, the city is establishing a Patrol Support Division staffed by carefully vetted police officers. These officers will undergo specialized training in crowd control management to handle situations with a greater emphasis on dialogue and non-violent techniques. The structural changes aim to ensure that citizens exercising their constitutional rights to protest are met with a response distinct from counterterrorism protocols.

The transition represents a fundamental shift in how the New York Police Department manages civil unrest. By separating the tactical units used for counterterrorism from those managing public demonstrations, the administration aims to address concerns about the militarization of police responses to protest. The effectiveness of this new model will be closely monitored as the city moves forward with its implementation schedule.