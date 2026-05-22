New York Liberty Suffers Shocking 87-70 Loss To Golden State Valkyries

The New York Liberty suffered a stunning 87-70 loss to the Golden State Valkyries, marking a significant setback for the defending champions.

Join Post Sports+ for exciting subscriber-only features, including real-time updates, as the New York Liberty , playing its first game in a week, suffered an 87-70 loss to the equally rested Golden State Valkyries .

It had been almost exactly a year ago when the Liberty welcomed the Valkyries to the league by crushing the 2025 expansion franchise in back-to-back games. New York trailed 25-15 after the first quarter. Only Breanna Stewart, with a game-high 18 points, and Rebekah Gardner, with a 3-pointer, kept the Liberty in the game.

However, Golden State regained control from there, taking an eight-point lead at halftime. Part of what kept the Liberty in the game was Golden State's cooling off after the start. New York collectively shot 6-for-24 from deep, while the Valkyries converted on 13 of their 35 field goal attempts from behind the arc. Golden State, which added Gabby Williams in free agency, flustered New York with its scrappy defense and suffocating ball pressure.

With two days to regroup, the Liberty will host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wing





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