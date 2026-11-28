State Sen. Jose Serrano has taken the helm of the New York Senate Democratic conference after the sudden death of Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who was found dead at her Yonkers home on Nov. 27, 2026, at age 76. Lawmakers must still hold a formal vote to name a permanent successor.

State Sen. Jose Serrano, the son of a former US congressman, now holds the highest position in the New York state Senate after the sudden death of trailblazing Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who was found dead overnight Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, at her Yonkers home.

She was 76. Serrano, 54, of The Bronx, had just been named Stewart-Cousins second-in-command earlier this month, replacing now-retired Queens state Sen. Michael Gianaris as deputy majority leader. Stewart-Cousins praised him at the time as an important voice in the upper chamber.

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Right now, Jose Serrano is the leader, a senate Democratic source said. He is a guy who never makes waves. But does have the muscle to be leader. Serrano led a meeting of Senate Democrats, but no formal decisions were made.

Serrano Faces Formal Vote As New Majority Leader

The conference punted those discussions to a pre-planned legislative retreat scheduled for next week. Serrano will still need his colleagues to formally vote him in as the new majority leader as Albany looks to potentially raise taxes on the rich and pursue other progressive policies. The vote likely will not be scheduled until after Stewart-Cousins funeral takes place, another senate Democratic source said.

Stewart-Cousins, who made history as the first woman to lead New York state Senate, was found unconscious and unresponsive in her bedroom during a wellness check conducted at her familys request on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Sources close to the Yonkers Police Department reported there were no signs of foul play or unusual circumstances at the legislators home.

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She was elected to the state senate in 2006 after serving in the Westchester County legislature for 10 years, and more than a decade later, became majority leader of the state legislatures upper house. Then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul swore her into office in 2019, a moment she recalled warmly in paying tribute on Friday.

I will never forget the honor of introducing Andrea as Majority Leader for the first time in 2019. I knew how hard she had worked to get there and how many women had dreamed of seeing that day. Andrea made history that day, and every day that followed, she made that history mean something, Hochul said in a statement. In the days ahead, much will be written about Andreas extraordinary place in New York history.

But today, I am grieving a friend who meant so much to me and whom I admired more than she could have ever known. I will miss her wisdom, her wonderful laugh, and the comfort of knowing she was always just a phone call away.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin remembered Stewart-Cousins as a true trailblazer and a tireless champion for working families who devoted her life to public service, lifting up others and opening doors for generations of New Yorkers to follow. House Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries recalled entering the state legislature as an Assembly member from Brooklyn the same year that Stewart-Cousins arrived in Albany. He recalled that it was a blessing to watch her historic and trailblazing rise.

While leading the Senate, Andrea brought stability back to the state government and oversaw the passage of major budget bills that uplifted the least, the lost and the left-behind, Jeffries said. New York State is a better place today thanks to her distinguished service. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has yet to release a statement on her passing; earlier Friday, Mamdani underwent surgery on his torn right Achilles tendon and is taking some time to recover.

Political Leaders Praise Stewart-Cousins Legislative Legacy

Press Secretary Joe Calvello said the surgery was successful and the mayor is now resting comfortably at Gracie Mansion. First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan is leading mayoral operations in his absence. State Attorney General Letitia James called Stewart-Cousins one of our states greatest public servants, and lauded her efforts as state Senate leader to advance new tenant protections, institute criminal justice reform legislation, and enshrine reproductive rights into the state Constitution.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins mentored me, checked on me, and always laughed with me, said James. I will miss her smile, her spirit, and her joy most of all. She was a proud woman of faith, and now God has called her home. Job well done, good and faithful servant.

May she rest in peace. Stewart-Cousins began her career as an educator, and improving public schools remained one of her biggest issues while serving in state government, something the leaders of the states Board of Regents recognized in mourning her passing Friday. Under her leadership, education funding remained a priority. She championed a fully funded Foundation Aid formula for public schools, said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. and Commissioner Betty Rosa in a joint statement.

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We are grateful for her bravery, advocacy, and commitment to educational equity. State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs said Stewart-Cousins rise to the top of the state Senate as the first Black woman to lead the chamber was groundbreaking, and she will surely be remembered for the unparalleled record of legislative achievements accomplished under her leadership.

She was a great leader not only because of her skills, which were extraordinary, but because of the affection and respect she inspired in her own conference, throughout the government and across the state, Jacobs said. She met every challenge with focus, clear vision, moral strength and a kind heart. She will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know and work with her.

Hoylman-Sigal Recalls Historic Election Of Leader

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal helped elect Stewart-Cousins as majority leader when he was a member of the state Senate in 2019. I gave her a piece of shattered glass from the Javits Center ceiling to mark the occasion. She had broken a barrier that had stood for more than two centuries, Hoylman-Sigal said. Under Andreas leadership, Senate Democrats won a historic majority and went on to secure their first supermajority in the modern era.

She used that mandate to reform the Senate, protect the rights of New Yorkers, and restore their faith in what the Senate could do. She led with integrity and expected the same of all of us. Queens state Sen. James Sanders Jr. said Stewart-Cousins had an extraordinary American journey, rising from public housing to the highest levels of public service in New York State.

Her life stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, determination and the limitless possibilities of humble beginnings. Serrano called Stewart-Cousins a trailblazer in every sense of the word. Praise and condolences poured in from other lawmakers as well. If fellow lawmakers do not coalesce around Serrano, several senators could be in the mix to seek one of the most powerful positions in the state.

Potential Successors Emerge For Senate Leadership

State Sen. Jamaal Bailey, who represents parts of lower Westchester County and The Bronx, has always been seen as a possible candidate to take up Stewart-Cousins mantle, with rumors long swirling that he wants a leadership position. State Sen. Shelley Mayer, a Westchester Democrat, would be well-positioned to throw her hat in the ring after she began her tenure as Democratic Senate Campaign Committee chair earlier this year.

But she has also said she would retire from office when Stewart-Cousins left the chamber. Democratic Socialists of America state Sen. Julia Salazar, one of the lefty orgs most visible and long-tenured lawmakers in office, is being whispered as a possible contender, though it is unclear if she even wants the post. Other names floated in political circles were state Sens.

Zellnor Myrie, Gustavo Rivera, John Liu, James Skoufis and Roxanne Persaud. Stewart-Cousins, who was well-respected by other lawmakers, rejected overly ambitious politicians looking to climb the ladder instead of putting in the work, sources said. She is survived by three children and six grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Cousins. Funeral arrangements are pending.