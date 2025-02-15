New York Lawmakers Propose Mandatory Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Education in Schools

A proposed bill in New York aims to require K-12 schools to teach students about the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, emphasizing its historical significance alongside events like the Holocaust, slavery, and the Irish Great Famine. The legislation, introduced by Assemblyman Charles Lavine, seeks to ensure that this pivotal moment in American history is not forgotten, despite attempts to downplay its importance.

New York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Democrat from Glen Cove, has proposed legislation that would require students in K-12 schools to learn about the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Assembly bill A3966, introduced last month, would amend state law to mandate discussions of the January 6th attack and its aftermath alongside lessons on the Holocaust, slavery, and the Great Famine in Ireland.

These lessons, currently mandated by law, aim to cultivate a spirit of patriotic and civic service and foster moral and intellectual qualities in students. Students over the age of eight are required to receive these lessons according to the legislation. Lavine stated in a press release that if A3966 is passed, it will ensure that the events of January 6th, 2021, are not forgotten 'despite the efforts of our current president.' He emphasized the gravity of the situation, comparing it to the War of 1812 when British forces burned down the Capitol. Lavine believes New York educators have a responsibility to help students understand what transpired on that day and analyze its lasting impact.The introduction of this legislation comes less than two weeks after former President Donald Trump pardoned individuals charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Trump claimed that these individuals, who he stated had served their time 'viciously,' deserved clemency. Former President Joe Biden, during Trump's inauguration, issued preemptive pardons for members of the U.S. House committee that investigated the riot, including Representative Bennie Thompson and former Representative Liz Cheney. Both were awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by Biden shortly before. Notably, Trump had previously condemned Cheney and Thompson, accusing them of destroying evidence and calling for their imprisonment





