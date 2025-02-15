New York Lawmakers Propose Mandatory Curriculum on January 6th Capitol Riot

New York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine proposes legislation requiring K-12 schools to teach about the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot. The bill aims to ensure the events are not forgotten and students understand their historical significance.

Proposed legislation in New York State aims to mandate the inclusion of the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol in the curriculum of K-12 schools. Assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Democrat representing Glen Cove, introduced A3966 last month. If enacted, the legislation would amend state law to require discussions about January 6th and its subsequent events alongside existing lessons on the Holocaust, slavery, and the Great Famine in Ireland.

These lessons, currently mandated by law, are designed to cultivate a spirit of patriotism and civic engagement, as well as foster moral and intellectual development in students. Students aged 8 and older would be required to receive these lessons under the proposed legislation. Assemblyman Lavine stated in a press release that A3966, if passed, would ensure that January 6th, 2021, is not forgotten 'despite the efforts of our current president.' He emphasized the historical significance of the event, comparing it to the War of 1812 when British forces set fire to the Capitol. Lavine stressed the responsibility of New York's educators to guide students in understanding the events of that day and analyzing its enduring legacy.The introduction of this legislation coincides with recent developments surrounding the Capitol riot. President Donald Trump issued pardons to individuals charged in connection with the riot shortly before the bill was proposed. Trump claimed these individuals had already served their sentences and that the pardons were a necessary act of justice. Conversely, former President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for members of the U.S. House committee that investigated the riot, including Representative Bennie Thompson and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney. This move followed Trump's previous criticism of Cheney and Thompson, accusing them of destroying evidence and calling for their prosecution. Cheney and Thompson responded to the pardons, stating they were pardoned 'not for breaking the law but for upholding it.' The interplay of these political actions and the proposed legislation highlights the ongoing debate and division surrounding the January 6th Capitol riot





