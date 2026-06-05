New York lawmakers pass one-year ban on new data centers

It’s now up to Gov. Kathy Hochul to decide whether to sign it.

﻿It could become the first ban of its kind in a state. is a senior policy reporter at The Verge, covering the intersection of Silicon Valley and Capitol Hill.

She spent 5 years covering tech policy at CNBC, writing about antitrust, privacy, and content moderation reform.a one-year moratorium on new large data centers, the first statewide ban of its kind if Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul signs it into law. Lawmakers behind the bill say it’s meant to give policymakers time to understand the impact of large data centers on the environment and energy prices.

It directs the state’s environmental agency to create an impact report assessing the amount of electricity, water, and land that data centers use, and the pollution they create. It also requires companies planning to build large data centers — defined as having a peak demand of at least 20 megawatts — to hold and fund a public hearing at least three months before it’s able to gain approval for the project.

Hochul has not said whether she will sign the bill, and has until December to decide whether to sign or veto it, according toacross the political spectrum. Earlier this year, Maine’s legislature passed a bill that would have banned new data centers until late 2027, but Democratic Governor Janet Mills. The New York Independent System Operator, a nonpartisan entity tasked with maintaining electric grid reliability, has said it’s currently reviewing 24 data center proposals totaling over 9,000 megawatts, according to.

But even the one year pause has garnered pushback from industry groups. Stacey Sikes, acting president and CEO of business group the Long Island Association, toldthe moratorium would “overall be damaging to the state’s economy, because having a blanket moratorium instead of looking at it at a case by case basis would not allow the state to move forward on a data center project that would actually be helpful to our economy.

” Hochul’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment after the bill’s passage, but spokesperson Kathy Devoe toldValve says it’s ready to launch the Steam Machine this summerKevin O’Leary agrees to downsize massive Utah data center





verge / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tulsa King Season 5: Could New York Be the New Setting?Despite not being officially renewed, 'Tulsa King' is already preparing for a fifth season, with a writers' room opened and a potential move to New York City on the cards. The change could bring the series back to its protagonist's roots and offer new challenges and storylines.

Read more »

New York Democrats take first step toward drawing new congressional lines ahead of 2028Amid the national redistricting war, New York lawmakers gave preliminary approval to a constitutional amendment that would provide them with more map-drawing power.

Read more »

‘This is not New York:’ Florida HOA relents after pressure mounts over new policy, AG saysAfter putting pressure on a Florida HOA to change a new rule, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Wednesday night that the group had finally relente

Read more »

York Professional Fire Fighters Association announces withdrawal York State FairThe York Professional Fire Fighters announced Thursday that they will not be participating in the York State Fair this year.The association usually sells choppe

Read more »