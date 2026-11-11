New York launches first-in-the-nation AI research institute to test powerful systems

The New York Center for AI Responsibility and Research will be based at SUNY Binghamton University and use computing power developed through the state's Empire AI initiative.

The New York Center for AI Responsibility and Research will be based at SUNY Binghamton University and use computing power developed through the state's Empire AI initiative.

New York is launching what Gov. Kathy Hochul calls the nation's first statewide AI research institute, bringing together about 80 scientists and researchers to independently test powerful artificial intelligence systems. The New York Center for AI Responsibility and Research will be based at SUNY Binghamton University and use computing power developed through the state's Empire AI initiative.

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Hochul says the center will focus on AI safety research, scientific discovery and independent testing of advanced AI systems for potential safety and security risks.

“Today we're launching a first in the nation AI research institute,” Hochul said. “They'll independently test and analyze the world's most powerful AI systems. ” The center will initially be led by Cornell Tech Dean Greg Morrisett and Columbia University Executive Vice President for Research Jeanette Wing. The announcement comes as New York also opens a registration portal for large frontier AI developers under the state's RAISE Act.

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Hochul says those companies must register by Jan. 1 and will be required to disclose safety protocols and report critical safety incidents. Companies that fail to comply could face civil penalties. Hochul also took aim at the Trump administration and big tech companies, arguing Washington has not done enough to address the potential dangers of AI.

“The stakes are just too high to take them at their word,” Hochul said of AI developers. “States like New York must step up and hold them accountable. ” Hochul says she plans to outline additional proposals in the coming weeks to expand New York's AI safety laws.