New York Knicks Win Game 4, Fans Notice Swift and Braun in the Crowd

Swift and Braun were seated a few rows behind each other during the New York Knicks' Game 4 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Swift famously criticized Braun in the past, but they were seen together at the game.

on Thursday, June 11, that Sweeney, 28, surprised me with tickets to the game, which is why they didn't sit in celebrity row at Madison Square Garden .

Sweeney claimed that Sweeney was pushed off the court in a headline published on Thursday, which prompted Braun's explanation. The music mogul further explained that the seats Sweeney purchased were in the same section as Braun's dad and brother. Sweeney bought the tickets so he could share it with them. Let's keep things positive and get One more! Greatest game of all time. Can't stop smiling





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