New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs - Live Score

View the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game played on June 05, 2026. Box score, stats, play-by-play timeline, highlights, odds & more

A bet of $100 would win $284 total if the Knicks win and a bet of $223 would win $323 total if the Spurs win Brunson put up 30 points , three rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 Game 1 win of the Finals in San Antonio.

Robinson will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus San Antonio on Wednesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. Wembanyama finished with 26 points , 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 Game 1 loss of the NBA Finals to the Knicks.

Fox had seven points , four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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