New York Knicks to Be Featured in Special Episode of ‘Tonight Show’

Fallon, a Knicks superfan, will welcome NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, among other guests.

Og Anunoby of the New York Knicks drives against Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10 in New York City.

Members of the winning team will appear on Monday’s episode of the NBC late night show, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT and streaming the next day on Peacock. MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to discuss their championship run and most recent season. The episode will also feature appearances by the entire Knicks team and head coach Mike Brown, plus surprise guests.

In addition, New York City natives Wu-Tang Clan are scheduled to perform. NBC said that in a “tribute to the team’s loyal fanbase, the entire studio audience will be comprised of die-hard Knicks fans who were unable to attend the Finals in person, bringing unmatched energy and hometown pride to Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

” The New York team won its first title since 1973 with a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Saturday night.will be rescheduled. According to NBC’s official listings, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Britt Lower, Rhett & Link and comedian Zarna Garg were scheduled to appear on Monday’s episode.

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