New York Knicks Soar to Impressive Milestone at All-Star Break

The New York Knicks are enjoying a stellar season, reaching a 36-18 record at the All-Star break, their best 54-game start since 1996-97. This impressive performance marks the most wins by a Knicks team at the break since the legendary 1972-73 season.

These first five paragraphs will be utilized to praise the Knicks, so if you are among that faction who prefers to ignore all the good that’s transpired over the first 54 games of this season, you have my permission to proceed to paragraph six, no hard feelings, no questions asked.

(Other than this question: Would you really prefer a season like — oh, pick one: 2020, 2014, 2009, 2006, 2003 — to talk about instead?) The Knicks enter the All-Star break at 36-18 — their best 54-game record since 1996-97, the ill-fated season that essentially ended in a tangle of anger one dreadful night in Miami. Those 36 wins are the most a Knicks team has had at the break since the 1972-73 team went 39-12, and it’s never a bad thing for any Knicks team to compare itself to 1972-73. Plus, if you discount the getting-to-know-you first 11 games of the season, they are 31-12, better than any team in the sport other than the runaway trains in Oklahoma City and Cleveland. The Knicks have two All-Star starters in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and easily could’ve had a third in Josh Hart.





