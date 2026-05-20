New York Knicks Rally From 22-Point Deficit to Down Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored 38 points to lead his team to a historic comeback, outscoring Cleveland Cavaliers 44-11 after falling 22 points behind in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson sparked the New York Knicks to a historic comeback, powering them past the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals by 11 points in overtime.

After falling 22 points behind in the fourth quarter, Brunson relentlessly attacked James Harden, sparking a 19-point run that tied the game in regulation. The Knicks then took control in overtime, closing out the Cavaliers with a 9-0 run. This dramatic come-from-behind victory moved the Knicks within three wins of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999





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