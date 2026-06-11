New York Knicks Pull Off 29-Point Comeback Win Over San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of 2026 NBA Finals

The New York Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to steal Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals and jump out to a 3-1 series lead. The Spurs' 27-point lead was the third largest in a game in NBA Finals history, but after scoring 76 points in the first half, they would only score 30 in the second half. The Spurs could not convert their final shot attempt, giving the Knicks the unbelievable victory. With the win, the Knicks are now just one win away from their first championship since 1973.

The New York Knicks pulled off a 29-point comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson scored 36 points to lead the Knicks, while OG Anunoby chipped in 33 and scored the go-ahead bucket with 1.2 seconds left.

The Spurs' 27-point lead was the third largest in a game in NBA Finals history, but after scoring 76 points in the first half, they would only score 30 in the second half. The Spurs could not convert their final shot attempt, giving the Knicks the unbelievable victory. With the win, the Knicks are now just one win away from their first championship since 1973





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New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs 2026 NBA Finals Game 4 29-Point Comeback OG Anunoby Jalen Brunson Madison Square Garden San Antonio Game 5 NBA Finals History

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