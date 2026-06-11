New York Knicks Fans Riot After Stunning Comeback Victory, Destroying a Cab and Waving a Palestinian Flag

Crazed New York Knicks fans were seen destroying a Yellow Cab while waving a Palestinian flag in the streets of the Big Apple after the team won a stunning comeback victory on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Hundreds of young people in Knicks gear flooded the streets as members of the New York Police Department struggled to maintain order. Small explosions and plumes of smoke could be heard as police shot crowd control canisters into the throngs of riotous young men. At least 10,000 people were involved in the violence, and at least 56 people were taken into custody, 15 of whom were arrested for charges including assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, and trademark counterfeiting.

Crazed New York Knicks fans were seen destroying a Yellow Cab while waving a Palestinian flag in the streets of the Big Apple after the team won a stunning comeback victory on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Hundreds of young people in Knicks gear flooded the streets as members of the New York Police Department struggled to maintain order. Small explosions and plumes of smoke could be heard as police shot crowd control canisters into the throngs of riotous young men.

At least 10,000 people were involved in the violence, and at least 56 people were taken into custody, 15 of whom were arrested for charges including assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, and trademark counterfeiting





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New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals Game 4 Stunning Comeback Victory Yellow Cab Palestinian Flag Rioting Violence Crowds Police Arrests Charges Crowd Control Reckless Behavior Dangerous Behavior Increased Presence Madison Square Garden

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