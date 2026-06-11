New York Knicks Fans Celebrate Historic Comeback Victory, but Police Arrest Several for Wild Celebrations

New York Knicks fans descended into pandemonium overnight, celebrating their historic comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs. However, several fans were arrested for their wild celebrations, including setting off fireworks, brawling, and damaging property.

New York descended into pandemonium overnight as Knicks fans filled the streets and celebrated the team's historic comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs . Crazed fans took to the Big Apple to laud the team's 107-106 win, which came after the Knicks surged back from 29 points down to mark the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

As the city flew into a frenzy, some fans were seen taking their celebrations too far as the NYPD arrested several people. The NYPD did not immediately confirm how many arrests were made Wednesday night. Clips sweeping social media showed people climbing on police cars and street signs, setting off fireworks and brawling in the streets.

One fan in an orange Knicks jersey was seen being arrested after allegedly lighting explosive devices and fireworks, moments before a second shirtless man was filmed also arrested by a throng of cops. A yellow taxi cab was destroyed by dozens of jubilant fans in other videos, with one man holding up a Palestine flag as he smashed the vehicle's windscreen.

In another incident after the game when the Spurs returned to their hotel, footage showed star player Victor Wembanyama being struck by an object as he stepped off the team bus. The NYPD said it has also launched a manhunt for suspects who assaulted a Spurs fan while he walked back to his hotel following the Texas team's humiliating loss.

Authorities released images of the suspects striking the Spurs fan in the face and kicking him, before stealing the jersey off his back. New York descended into pandemonium overnight as Knicks fans filled the streets and celebrated the team's historic comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs - with several people arrested for their wild celebrations. Fans were seen destroying cars, climbing street signs and brawling to mark the Knicks win.

Huge police presence and security measures did little to calm Knicks fans. The NYPD released several surveillance images of suspects who allegedly assaulted a Spurs fan after the game. The wild scenes came after New York City officials and Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan were slammed for not holding an official watch party outside the arena, as the city installed huge security measures around midtown Manhattan.

While throngs of Knicks fans were elated by the comeback victory and partied through the night on Wednesday, some sparked ugly scenes by targeting Wembanyama when he returned to his hotel. The towering seven-foot-four Frenchman was seen in footage walking towards the entrance of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in midtown Manhattan when an object was hurled at him. Wembanyama ducked as the object grazed his head and struck a nearby street sign.

The player was rushed inside, and the NYPD has not made any arrests. Knicks fans throwing stuff at Wemby and the Spurs as they arrive at their hotel😬. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was hit with an object thrown by a Knicks fan when he returned to his hotel following the humiliating collapse. Knicks fans jump on top of a police cruiser during celebrations.

Fans were delirious following the Knicks' victory. People fight in the street following the game. New York City officials installed a huge police presence in anticipation of the wild scenes. Several people were arrested during the raucous night.

Swift, much like the rest of Madison Square Garden, was left in disbelief by the end. With authorities also searching for suspects who assaulted a Spurs fan, players on both teams condemned the attack as a stain on the historic night's sport. Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns said of the assault: 'The game is built off of respect and passion. We want everyone to respect each other.

We want everyone to enjoy basketball at its purest state. It's the NBA Finals. There's no better place to watch basketball. Leave the physicality to everyone on the court.

' 'We can't forget it's just a game. We're just playing a game out there. I'm all for passion but with respect for each other. It's unacceptable,' Towns added, per ABC7.

Ben Stiller also waded into the controversy on social media, saying in an X post: 'Being a Knick fan doesn't mean being disrespectful to Spurs fans in any way... we get caught up during the games but we gotta show respect to our fellow humans.

' Swift was among the A-list celebrities witnessing the madness unfold at courtside. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were also among the raucous celebrations inside MSG. OG Anunoby rises above the crowd to make the game-winning tip shot against the Spurs. While the streets of New York City went wild, inside the MSG arena was an A-list affair as many of the Knicks' most famous supporters filled the seats





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New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals Historic Comeback Wild Celebrations Police Arrests Assault On Spurs Player Celebrity Spectators A-List Supporters

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