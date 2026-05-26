New York Knicks Clinch NBA Finals Berth, Sweep Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks, led by Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, securing their spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. The Knicks completed a four-game sweep and became the fourth team to have an 11-game winning streak during their postseason run.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns , center, and teammates celebrate after winning Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Monday, May 25, 2026.

CLEVELAND — Karl Anthony-Towns had 19 points and 14 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 17 and the New York Knicks routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 Monday night to complete a four-game sweep of the Eastern Conference finals and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Landry Shamet scored 16 off the bench while Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson had 15 apiece for the Knicks, who became the fourth team to have an 11-game winning streak during their postseason run.

The last to do it was Golden State, which had a 15-game run en route to its second title in three seasons in 2017. All but one of the Knicks' wins have been by double digits, with an average margin of victory of 23.7 points.

I feel like the word 'hope' has been gone from the New York Knicks name for a long time and for me to be part of this team that revives hope is something special, Towns said. The Knicks pulled their starters with 7:47 remaining and a 35-point lead as their large contingent of fans loudly chanted 'Knicks in four!

' New York fans easily outnumbered Cleveland fans as die-hard celebrity fans director Spike Lee, comedian Tracy Morgan and actor Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, made the trip. Our guys played great. You're in the conference finals and score 65 points off of offensive rebounds and fast break points. I don't know if I've seen that at this point of the year.

We wanted to push the pace, coach Mike Brown said. The Knicks dominated in second-chance points, outscoring the Cavaliers 32-5. They also had a 33-9 advantage in fast break points. New York will play the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs in the finals.

The Western Conference finals is tied at two games apiece with Game 5 to be played in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Thunder or Spurs will have homecourt advantage when the finals start on June 3 because of a better regular-season record. This will be the Knicks third appearance in the finals since winning their last title in 1973. They lost in seven games to Houston in 1994 and in five to San Antonio in 1999.

Knicks legends Walt 'Clyde' Frazier and Patrick Ewing presented the Bob Cousy Trophy to the Knicks on the court. It is the 15th time since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976 that a coach has reached the finals in his first year with a team. The Knicks hired Brown after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau after they reached the Eastern Conference finals last year, but lost in six games to Indiana.

The Knicks have won all three of their clinching games during the playoffs by at least 30 points. They routed the Atlanta Hawks by 51 in Game 6 of the first round (140-89) and then defeated the Philadelphia 76ers by 30 (144-114) in Game 4 of the second round to complete a sweep. Donovan Mitchell had 31 points for Cleveland, which was swept in a postseason series for the first time since the 2018 NBA Finals against Golden State.

Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said they're playing better basketball. You got to give them credit. They're on a heater. I don't want to detract from what we've done, but sometimes you've got to give the other team credit





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New York Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals NBA Finals Sweep 11-Game Winning Streak Second-Chance Points Fast Break Points NBA-ABA Merger Coach Reaching Finals In First Year NBA Finals Appearances Sweeping Series NBA Finals Berth NBA Finals Sweep

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