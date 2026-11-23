The New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-106 on Sunday night to extend their winning streak to five games. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 30 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson added 22 points. Josh Hart recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, tying Michael Ray Richardson for second place on the Knicks' all-time triple-double list. The Pacers, led by Pascal Siakam's 25 points, have now lost four consecutive games.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen Brunson added 22 points, and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 113-106 on Sunday night to extend their winning streak to five games.

Towns, who missed Saturday night's buzzer-beater victory over Portland due to an illness, shot 9 for 14 from the field including 4 for 4 on 3-pointers. Landry Shamet scored 17 points while Josh Hart finished with 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Knicks. It was Hart's 18th triple-double with the Knicks, tying Michael Ray Richardson for second on the team's career list. Walt Frazier holds the team record with 23.

Also read Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Preview: Injuries, How to Watch, Odds & Starters

The Knicks were without OG Anunoby, who missed his second straight game because of tightness in his left calf. Backup guard Deuce McBride was held out due to tightness in the left abductor. Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, Andrew Nembhard finished with 16 and Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Pacers, who have lost their last four games.

Advertisement

Towns in the closing minutes of the third quarter outscored Indiana 10-2, capping it off with a 3-pointer that extended the Knicks lead 86-74 with 54 seconds left in the period. Indiana fell behind by 12 points after Mikal Bridges hit a 3-pointer that made it 92-80 and trimmed it to 95-87 following a three-point play from Kelly Oubre Jr. with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter.

A fadeaway jumper from Brunson increased the Knicks advantage to 110-95 - their largest lead of the night - with 2:35 remaining. The Pacers kept it close and went on a 6-0 run capped by a layup from Obi Toppin that made it 112-106 with 25 seconds remaining. Brunson then put the game out of reach with a free throw after Quenton Jackson was called for a foul away from the ball. : Continue their five-game homestand against Cleveland on Wednesday night.