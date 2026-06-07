New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in NBA Finals

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are competing in the NBA Finals. The Knicks have won 13 consecutive games, while the Spurs have a chance to win the series after trailing by double digits in each of the Knicks' four wins.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns hugs his dad after Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs . The Knicks have won 13 consecutive games, the second-longest single-season playoff run in NBA history.

They have a chance to be the first team in NBA history to make it through the last three rounds of the playoffs unbeaten. The Spurs, on the other hand, have a chance to win the series after trailing by double digits in each of the Knicks' four wins. The Garden will be shaking to its core with a 53-year wait for another NBA championship now just two games away





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NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Karl-Anthony Towns Victor Wembanyama Mikal Bridges Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Madison Square Garden NBA Cup Final

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