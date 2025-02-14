New York Jets Part Ways with Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have announced that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be returning to the team for the upcoming season. This decision comes after a tumultuous year for Rodgers, marked by both on-field struggles and off-field controversy.

The New York Jets have informed quarterback Aaron Rodgers that he will not be returning to the team next season. Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, who both joined the team in January, revealed on Thursday that they informed Rodgers in a meeting last week of their decision to 'move in a different direction.

' \'It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures,' Glenn and Mougey said in a joint statement. 'We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.'\Rodgers' arrival in New York last season had generated considerable excitement among Jets fans. However, those hopes were quickly tempered as he suffered an injury in his first game with the team. Despite this setback, Rodgers put up impressive numbers, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, marking the third-best single-season totals in franchise history. His career accolades are undeniable; he led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl victory, earning Super Bowl MVP honors, and is a strong contender for the Pro Football Hall of Fame upon retirement. However, Rodgers' tenure with the Jets was not without controversy. Off the field, he has frequently courted public attention with his often polarizing views. Notably, he made inflammatory comments about late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel's alleged connection to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, leading to the network issuing a retraction after Kimmel threatened legal action. Team leadership reportedly attempted to manage Rodgers' public appearances and ensure his full commitment to the team. According to reports, Rodgers was presented with a plan last week that outlined conditions he would need to meet to remain with the team in 2025. These conditions reportedly included restrictions on his outside media engagements, such as his regular appearances on the McAfee show. Some fans have argued that his controversial opinions, combined with his performance on the field, were sufficient grounds for his dismissal. NPR has reached out to Rodgers' representatives for comment regarding his departure. Last month, when asked about his future with the team, Rodgers declined to provide a definitive answer





