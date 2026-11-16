New York hit with lawsuit over state's new social media warning label law

NetChoice sued over New York's social media law, arguing it blocks protected speech by forcing users to view warnings about mental health harms.

The aftershocks of Jensen Huang's alleged affair scandalNvidia's losing streak rattles markets as Bitcoin slides below $70KTech group sues New York over state-mandated social media warnings NetChoice is suing New York over a law requiring social media platforms to display state-approved warnings about the potential mental health harms of excessive use among younger users.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Friday by NetChoice, an internet trade group that represents more than 30 members, including Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. NetChoice argued that the law violates the First Amendment's right to free speech by forcing its members to display the state's "preferred message.

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" The group also said New York's law is "designed to block, burden, and browbeat social media users" by making them view the warning label as they open the app and after several hours of using it. New York is facing a lawsuit over its new law that requires social media platforms ​to provide state-approved warning labels ‌to users about potentially addictive features.

"Unlike a static warning on a product label, these warnings repeatedly interrupt users and block access to protected speech," NetChoice said in its complaint. The law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in December 2025, is set to take effect in January of next year. The measure requires social media platforms that use infinite scrolling, autoplay or algorithmic feeds to show users warning labels about potential harms to younger users.

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Hochul has defended the measure as an effort to protect young people from social media features that encourage excessive use. NetChoice argued that the law violates the First Amendment's right to free speech by forcing its members to display the state's"preferred message.

"The message will include a caution from the U.S. Surgeon General that "excessive use" of social media "may be associated with significant mental health harms" for young users. The statement is modeled after a 2023 advisory issued by then-U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy during the Biden administration.against California, said New York's law resembles a Colorado law that was preliminarily blocked by a federal judge a year ago on First Amendment grounds.

The measure requires social media platforms that use infinite scrolling, autoplay or algorithmic feeds to show users warning labels about potential harms to younger users.have faced lawsuits from dozens of states in recent years over alleged harm to children, resulting in billions of dollars in settlements and judgments. Meta recently disclosed a multistate settlement agreement providing for payments of up to approximately $18.59 billion, including contingent amounts, although the company denied wrongdoing.

Separately, Meta agreed to pay Texas more than $1 billion to resolve a separate dispute.