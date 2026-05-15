New York High School Student Suspected of Catching Hantavirus; No Risk to Other Students, Staff

A student at a New York high school has been suspected of catching hantavirus, but there is no evidence of risk to other students or staff. This comes as the US monitors dozens of potential cases following an outbreak aboard a cruise ship, where three people died and several others were infected.

A suspected hantavirus case was reported at a high school in New York. The potential case involves a high school student, and there is no evidence of risk to other students or staff.

This comes as the US monitors dozens of potential cases following an outbreak aboard a cruise ship. The New York county health department confirmed the investigation into the suspected case but did not reveal details about the patient. The school district assured families and staff that there is no risk related to the situation. The suspected case is a locally acquired one and has no connection to the cruise ship.

The Health Department stated that hantavirus strains found in New York are not spread person-to-person like the Andes strain causing the cruise ship outbreak. Strains found in the US are spread through mouse and rodent droppings when disturbed and become aerosolized. Currently, the CDC is monitoring 41 Americans across 16 states who had potential hantavirus exposure, including a doctor who tested positive for the virus but has since tested negative three times.

There are now 10 hantavirus cases in connection to the cruise ship outbreak, including passengers and people who were exposed off the ship during travel. Half of the Americans are being monitored by the CDC at quarantine centers in Georgia and Nebraska, while the other half are isolating at home





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