New York governor says she won’t let Trump intimidate her

CNN’s Omar Jimenez sits down with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who says she will work with President Trump where possible but won’t be intimidated.

CNN's Omar Jimenez sits down with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who says she will work with President Trump where possible but won't be intimidated.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a video to X on Tuesday showing him wrangling two snakes with his bare hands.

When Jeffrey Epstein needed medical treatment for himself or a friend, he often received VIP treatment at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City — one of the country’s most prestigious hospital systems — according to the Justice Department’s Epstein files. CNN’s MJ Lee reports. US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that the Middle East and other countries should sign the Abraham Accords if a deal to end the Iran war is reached.

CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz reports on why this agreement between Israel and some of its neighbors is being wrapped into negotiations. President Donald Trump is trying to preempt criticism by casting any agreement with Iran as the opposite of former President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal, even as some conservatives argue the emerging framework could follow a familiar playbook. CNN's Betsy Klein reports.

President Donald Trump honored US service members at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, including the 13 killed in the Iran war. A day after President Trump said he would soon announce details on a deal with Iran, the president indicated that he told his representatives"not to rush" and that"time is on our side.

" CNN's Julia Benbrook reports. Sen. Thom Tillis criticized the deal President Donald Trump is working to finalize with Iran, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper it is “doomed to fail” because it lacks congressional oversight. Speaking during a joint press conference with India’s foreign minister in New Delhi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “significant progress” has been made in efforts to strike a deal with Iran.





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