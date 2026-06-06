New York Governor Faces Decision on Controversial Bill to Remove 'Mother' and 'Father' from State Laws

New York Governor Kathy Hochul must decide whether to sign a bill replacing 'mother' and 'father' with 'gestating parent' and 'non-gestating parent' in state laws, sparking debate over inclusivity and tradition.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is facing a critical decision on a bill that would replace the terms 'mother' and 'father' with 'gestating parent' and 'non-gestating parent' in several state laws.

The legislation, passed by the Democratic-controlled state legislature, aims to update child custody, parental rights, domestic relations, and education statutes to use gender-neutral language. Proponents argue the changes promote inclusivity for LGBTQ+ families and non-binary individuals, while critics decry the measure as an erasure of traditional family roles. The bill now awaits Hochul's signature, and she has until the end of the year to decide, declining to comment on pending legislation.

The bill's most contentious provisions involve replacing 'mother' with 'gestating parent' and 'father' with 'non-gestating parent' in laws governing parental rights and responsibilities. Additionally, 'paternity' would become 'parentage,' and terms like 'maternal' and 'paternal' would be stripped from legal language. Supporters, including Democratic sponsors, argue that the current language is outdated and excludes families where parents do not fit traditional gender roles. They point to increasing recognition of same-sex couples and transgender parents as justification for the changes.

However, the measure has sparked widespread backlash from conservative groups, religious leaders, and even some legal scholars. George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley mocked the bill on social media, posting 'Just in time for Non-Gestating Parent Day' and joking about celebrating June 21st with 'non-gestating.

' New York pastor and social media influencer Jordon Wells called the bill 'pure insanity,' noting that it seeks to overturn a practice that has existed for '6,000 years. ' Republican officials have also condemned the measure. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman declared, 'In Kathy Hochul's New York, mom is now defined as gestating parent. Not when I'm governor!

' U.S. Representative Claudia Tenney criticized the party, saying, 'The party that can't define a woman is now rewriting New York law to erase mothers and fathers. Only in Albany could mom and dad become too controversial.

' The debate over the bill reflects broader cultural battles over language and identity in the United States. Similar efforts to adopt gender-neutral terms have occurred in other states and federal agencies, but New York's proposal is among the most sweeping. If signed into law, the changes could affect how courts handle custody disputes, adoption proceedings, and school records. Legal experts warn that implementing the new terminology may create confusion, especially in cases involving biological vs. non-biological parents.

Governor Hochul, a moderate Democrat, has not indicated her position, but her decision will likely influence similar legislation nationwide. Proponents of the bill emphasize that it does not ban everyday use of 'mother' or 'father' but only updates legal language. They argue that the current terms can be exclusionary for families headed by two mothers, two fathers, or transgender parents.

For example, a transgender man who gives birth would be considered a mother under existing law, which supporters say is inaccurate and disrespectful. By using 'gestating parent,' the law would focus on the biological process rather than gender identity. Supporters also note that other English-speaking countries, like Australia, have adopted similar terminologies in their legal systems. Opponents, however, see the bill as an attack on traditional family values and an example of political correctness gone too far.

They argue that words like 'mother' and 'father' have deep historical and cultural significance, and replacing them with clinical terms dehumanizes the parent-child relationship. Some critics also worry about unintended consequences, such as legal ambiguities in inheritance or medical decision-making. The bill has become a rallying cry for conservatives, who view it as evidence of progressive overreach. As the deadline approaches, advocacy groups on both sides are mobilizing.

The New York State Catholic Conference has urged Hochul to veto the bill, while LGBTQ+ rights organizations are pushing for its approval. The governor's office has promised a thorough review of the legislation. With national attention on the issue, Hochul's decision could shape her political future and influence the trajectory of gender-neutral language in American law





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