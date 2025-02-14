New York Governor Blocks Extradition of Doctor Charged in Abortion Pill Case

New York Governor Kathy Hochul defied a request from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to extradite Dr. Margaret Carpenter, a doctor accused of prescribing abortion pills online to a Louisiana resident. Hochul's decision sparked debate about state abortion laws and the potential impact on doctors providing medication abortion.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul firmly rejected a request from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to extradite Dr. Margaret Carpenter, a doctor charged with prescribing abortion pills online to a Louisiana resident. Hochul made her stance clear during a news conference on Thursday, stating, 'I will not be signing an extradition order that came from the governor of Louisiana, not now, not ever.

' This decision comes after Louisiana officials sought Carpenter's extradition to face charges related to prescribing abortion medication to a minor in the state. Carpenter, along with the telemedicine company Nightingale Medical and the Louisiana mother who ordered the pills, were indicted last month in Louisiana for criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs. This case marks the first known instance of a doctor facing criminal charges for sending abortion pills across state lines since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It also presents a potential test of New York's shield laws, designed to protect providers who prescribe and ship abortion medication to states where abortion is illegal.Louisiana's near-total abortion ban, which lacks exceptions for rape or incest, went into effect in June 2023. Under the law, physicians convicted of performing illegal abortions, including those involving medication, face up to 15 years in prison, a $200,000 fine, and the revocation of their medical licenses. West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton has vowed to pursue similar charges if the situation arises again, aiming to deter providers from sending abortion pills to Louisiana.Hochul, however, defended Carpenter's actions, asserting that 'Louisiana has changed their laws, but that has no bearing on the laws here in the state of New York. Doctors take an oath to protect their patients. I took an oath of office to protect all New Yorkers, and I will uphold not only our constitution, but also the laws of our land.' She further emphasized the importance of patient safety and emphasized her commitment to upholding the laws of New York. Carpenter's case highlights the complex legal and ethical landscape surrounding abortion access in the United States. It also underscores the growing tension between states with restrictive abortion laws and those that seek to protect reproductive rights





