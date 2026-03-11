Kathy Hochul Wins New York Governor Reelection Over Bruce Blakeman

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has won reelection in the 2026 midterm elections, defeating Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. The victory comes amid voter discontent and questions about her ability to govern on an anti-Trump agenda.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has won reelection, defeating Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, in the 2026 midterm elections, the Associated Press projects. Hochul spoke to supporters at a Democratic Election night party in Manhattan, New York City, on November 3, 2026.

Hochul campaigned on providing inflation rebate checks to over eight million households. She also highlighted establishing the country's first prenatal leave policy and banning insulin copays. In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY political reporter Morgan McKay, Hochul discussed her campaign efforts and responded to criticism from Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman. Blakeman had criticized Hochul's connection with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as her views on democratic socialism.

Also read New York governor election live updates for the 2026 race between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman

Hochul Defends Pause on AI Data Centers

Hochul also defended New York's pause on AI data centers over power concerns in a separate appearance on Good Day New York. She said the one-year moratorium on new hyperscale AI data centers is meant to protect the power grid, water resources and local communities while new rules are developed. The governor also weighed in on homelessness, affordability, ICE enforcement and daylight saving time.

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After Mamdani won the mayoral election, Hochul met with him to discuss potential strategies to counter President Donald Trump's threats to deploy federal forces to the city, as well as ways to make the city more affordable. Mamdani specifically cited Hochul's cooperation on a plan for universal child care in the city. Hochul directly blamed the president for a lack of future funding, saying over $10 billion in federal funds for the state would be lost.

She called the Trump administration a threat to the state's budget. In an exclusive interview with Morgan McKay, Hochul discussed her recent State of the State address, potentially raising taxes and Trump's threats to cut funding to sanctuary cities. The race unfolded against a backdrop of voter discontent. Barely two in five think the state is heading in the right direction, according to a Siena poll last week.

Polls Show Voter Financial Worry and Discontent

A Marist poll found nearly half say they are financially worse off than a year ago. Critics questioned how much further Hochul would go to satisfy the socialists and antisemites, and whether she can keep governing on an anti-Trump agenda. Some asked whether, having won decisively, she will now stand her ground against emboldened uber-leftists and hold back taxes, costly utility bills, metastasizing antisemitism and crime rates that continue to top those from 2019, before the pro-criminal criminal-justice reforms.

Hochul has never been a profile in courage, but New York needs to stop getting worse if it is ever to start getting better, according to critics. The win also came as Trump allies blamed the Iran war for the GOP's devastating midterm losses, and other races saw Sherrod Brown defeat Jon Husted in Ohio and James Talarico turn Texas blue with a defeat of Republican Ken Paxton.

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An editorial in the New York Post noted that voters' bottom-line message was little more than: Any friend of the president, as is Blakeman, has no hope of becoming governor in Blue York - no matter how bad things here get. The editorial also raised questions about how much further Hochul will go to satisfy the socialists and antisemites, and whether she can keep governing on an anti-Trump agenda.

New York Post Editorial Questions Hochul Agenda

The New York Post editorial also highlighted that barely two in five think the state is heading in the right direction, per last week's Siena poll, and a Marist poll found nearly half say they are financially worse off than a year ago. It asked if Hochul, having won decisively, will now stand her ground against emboldened uber-leftists and hold back taxes, costly utility bills, metastasizing antisemitism and crime rates that continue to top those from 2019, before the pro-criminal criminal-justice reforms.

It concluded that Hochul has never been a profile in courage, but New York needs to stop getting worse if it is ever to start getting better. The source also included unrelated items such as an update on a star's injury, a Learjet crash analysis, and a streaming recommendation, which are not part of this story. The New York Post editorial also referenced other election results, including Josh Turek dunking GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson to give Democrats Senate control, Rep.

Laura Gillen winning a key Long Island congressional race crucial to helping decide who holds onto the House, and a powerful Dem sending an ominous threat to GOP after election disaster.