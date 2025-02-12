New York Giants Waiver Wire Order Set, Chad Hall Joins Coaching Staff, and More NFL News

The New York Giants' upcoming waiver wire order is determined, reflecting the 2025 draft order until the third week of the regular season. New assistant quarterbacks coach Chad Hall joins Brian Daboll's staff. Mike Kafka is expected to return as offensive coordinator, likely without play-calling duties. Finally, Plaxico Burress auctions his Super Bowl XLII championship ring.

With the 2025 NFL draft order officially set, the waiver wire order has also been determined. This order mirrors the 2025 draft order and lasts until the third week of the regular season, after which it is reshuffled based on team records. The team with the worst record takes the first spot in the waiver claim order, while the team with the best record holds the last spot. Tiebreakers are determined by strength of schedule.

When a player is waived by his team, any of the other 31 teams can claim him. The team with the higher waiver order ranking and a claim on the player receives the player's contract and automatically adds him to their 53-man roster. If a team has claimed multiple players, it must prioritize which ones it wants. A team at the top of the waiver wire order claiming three players won't automatically receive all three unless the other teams don't put in claims. One other note: if a player is waived-injured and unclaimed, they automatically go to the original team's injured reserve list. The New York Giants have hired Chad Hall as their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Hall replaces Christian Jones, who accepted the tight ends coach role with the Cleveland Browns last week. Hall reunites with former Bills colleagues, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, in New York. Hall also happens to be the brother-in-law of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Hall, a former NFL wide receiver, began his coaching career with the Bills from 2017-2022, first as an offensive assistant and later as the wide receivers coach. He then spent the last two seasons as the Jaguars' receivers coach. New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is expected to return for a third season with the team. This isn't a surprise as the Saints, who interviewed Kafka for their head coaching job, have been waiting for their preferred candidate, Sean Payton, to become available. Kafka's return means the Giants won't receive compensatory picks in the third round this year or next year. The question remains whether Kafka will regain play-calling duties from head coach Brian Daboll or if Daboll will retain them, considering the arrival of new quarterbacks. Finally, former New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress has put his Super Bowl XLII championship ring up for auction. The ring currently has a bid of $35,000. Burress certified that this size 11 ring is the only one he received from the team for his participation in the Giants' victory over the New England Patriots and that no duplicates exist





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Waiver Wire New York Giants Chad Hall Mike Kafka Brian Daboll Plaxico Burress Super Bowl XLII Coaching Staff

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City | FOX 5 New YorkLatest News from New York City.

Read more »

Real Housewives of New York City Take Over New York Fashion WeekThis New York Fashion Week saw a unexpected turn with the presence of several Real Housewives stars, including Lisa Rinna, Jenna Lyons, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Sai De Silva, and Racquel Chevremont. The housewives brought their signature glamour and drama to the runways and after-parties, mingling with designers and celebrities.

Read more »

New York Giants 2024 Draft Class Recognized Among League's BestThe Giants' latest rookie group was a bright spot that outperformed many outside expectations in a lost season for the franchise.

Read more »

Giants RB Reveals Which QB He Wants New York to Pick in NFL DraftThis New York Giants running back shared his favorite quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Read more »

Five Shrine Bowl Prospects that New York Giants Fans Should KnowWith the Shrine Bowl days away, which NFL Draft prospects should New York Giants fans know?

Read more »

Report: Seahawks interviewing New York Giants assistant Christian Jones for quarterbacks coachChristian Jones has previously worked alongside new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in Minnesota.

Read more »