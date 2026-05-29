New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduces Donald Trump at event, sparking team discussion and fan backlash

Jaxson Dart's introduction of former President Donald Trump at a political event led to a teammate's public criticism and a teAm meeting about political engagement.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced former President Donald Trump at a 'Fighting For American Workers' event in Suffern, N.Y. on May 22,2026. Dart acknowledged the political sensitivity and the heightened responsibility that comes with being an NFL quarterback in the public eye. his appearance at the event, which was documented in a photo by AP's Ryan Murphy, sparked significant backlash online.

One of his teammates, linebacker Abdul Carter, initially reacted with a since-deleted social media post expressing disbelief that the event was real, calling it "s***" and questioning what the team was doing. Carter afterwards provided a more detailed statement, emphasizing that while Dart represents himself and the team, his decision to aliGn with Trump conflicts with Carter's personal beliefs and values. carter made it clear that his stance wasnt about spreading hate or personal animosity toward Dart.

He described their relationship as close, noting they sit next to each other daily and talk. he stressed that thier on-field goals remain aligned and that he wants to move past the incident. The squad held a meeting on Tuesday to address the situation and the broader issue of player engagement with political and social matters.

Head coach discussed the meeting, calling it a "realy good opportunity" for players to have an open dialogue about how they wish to approach such issues. The meeting was not lengthy, but Harbaugh noted that players "established amongst themselves how they want to approach these things as part of the dialogue in our society.

" The incident highlights the complex intersection of sports, politics,and personal expression within a team environment. It underscores the challenges athletes and organizations face when individual political actions become public and potentially divisive. The Giants' handling of the situation,through a team meeting facilitated by the head coach, points to an effort to manage internal dynamics while respecting individual rights.

The story also reflects the ongoing national conversation about the role of athletes in political discourse and the potential consequences of their associations





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