New York Giants Explore Minority Stake Sale

The New York Giants are considering selling a minority stake in the franchise, according to a team statement. The Giants have retained Moelis & Company to explore the potential sale, but the percentage of the stake potentially for sale has not been disclosed. This move comes after the NFL approved private equity firms to buy up to 10% of teams last year.

The New York Giants ownership is considering the sale of a minority stake in the franchise, the team confirmed on Thursday. The Giants did not outline the percentage of the stake potentially for sale, but did confirm they had acquired the services of an investment bank to explore the opportunity. \The Mara and Tisch families have retained Moelis & Company to explore the potential sale of a minority, non-controlling stake in the New York Giants , the Giants said in a statement sent to CNN.

There will be no further comment in regard to the process. The statement comes after the Sports Business Journal reported Thursday that the Giants were looking to sell up to 10% of the team, citing unnamed sources. Last year, the NFL voted in favor of allowing private equity firms to buy up to 10% of teams. \John Mara and Steve Tisch, on behalf of their families, currently own 50% each of the Giants. The franchise was purchased by Tim Mara, John’s great grandfather, in 1925 for $500. In 1991, Steve Tisch’s father, Robert, became a co-owner after negotiating a 50% stake in the team. The franchise has been co-owned by the two families ever since. Last year, Forbes ranked the Giants as the fourth most valuable team in the NFL, estimating its worth to be $7.3 billion. Despite the team’s glittering history, current Giants fans have grown disgruntled by the lack of recent success. Last year, the team failed to retain superstar running back Saquon Barkley – who went to their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, and recently won Super Bowl LIX – and wallowed to a 3-14 record. The Giants last won the Super Bowl in 2012 and have only had two playoff appearances since: the 2016 and 2022 seasons





cnnbrk / 🏆 393. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL New York Giants Minority Stake Sale Private Equity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City | FOX 5 New YorkLatest News from New York City.

Read more »

Real Housewives of New York City Take Over New York Fashion WeekThis New York Fashion Week saw a unexpected turn with the presence of several Real Housewives stars, including Lisa Rinna, Jenna Lyons, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Sai De Silva, and Racquel Chevremont. The housewives brought their signature glamour and drama to the runways and after-parties, mingling with designers and celebrities.

Read more »

New York Giants Explore Sale of Minority Stake, Embracing Private Investment TrendThe New York Giants, one of the NFL's most valuable and historic franchises, are considering selling a minority stake in the team. This move reflects the league's growing acceptance of private investment, with recent changes allowing private equity firms to acquire up to 10% of teams. The Giants, valued at around $7 billion, have hired Moelis & Co. to explore this option. This trend is mirrored by other NFL teams, such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, who have recently sold stakes to private investors.

Read more »

New York Giants to Explore Sale of Minority StakeThe New York Giants, in response to a new NFL rule allowing private equity investment, are exploring the sale of up to 10% of the team. This move is expected to set a new record for NFL franchise valuation, potentially surpassing the recent $8 billion valuations of the Philadelphia Eagles and other teams that have sold minority stakes.

Read more »

New York Giants 2024 Draft Class Recognized Among League's BestThe Giants' latest rookie group was a bright spot that outperformed many outside expectations in a lost season for the franchise.

Read more »

Giants RB Reveals Which QB He Wants New York to Pick in NFL DraftThis New York Giants running back shared his favorite quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Read more »