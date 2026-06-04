New York Giants 90-Man Roster 2026 Training Camp Previews

Follow along daily for new player profiles as we run down the entire 90-man Giants training camp roster.

New York Giants helmets rest on the grass field during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Imagesare bringing 90 players to training camp this year, many of whom fans will have heard of and some of whom they have not.

Not to worry, as we are unveiling a look at every rostered player to help you know who’s who. We look at each player’s 2025 season, their 2026 outlook, where they might fit in with head coach John Harbaugh’s first Giants roster iteration, salary cap ramifications and more. Be sure to bookmark this page and visit daily as we’ll be adding to the list as new previews are published. QB Brandon Allen: Are Giants Wasting a Roster Spot on Him?

CB Deonte Banks: Is He Running Out of Time to Save His Giants Career? Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine.

She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York State Bar Association’s new president to focus on AI programming, family court tweaksTaa Grays is taking over as the New York State Bar Association’s president at a moment of uncertainty and opportunity.

Read more »

Belmont Park Reimagined: A New Era for New York Horse RacingAn inside look at the newly reconstructed Belmont Park ahead of its soft opening on September 18, featuring modern amenities, expanded paddock, and year-round racing.

Read more »

New York Considers First Statewide Moratorium on New Large-Scale Data Centers Over Environmental ConcernsRecent York state lawmakers have introduced a bill proposing a one-year moratorium on the approval of recent large-scale data centers. The legisLation aims to allow period for regulators to study the facilities' significant energy and environmental impacts, including strain on the power grid and water resources, amid concerns they could hinder the state's clean-energy goals.

Read more »

Tulsa King Season 5: Could New York Be the New Setting?Despite not being officially renewed, 'Tulsa King' is already preparing for a fifth season, with a writers' room opened and a potential move to New York City on the cards. The change could bring the series back to its protagonist's roots and offer new challenges and storylines.

Read more »