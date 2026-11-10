New York Expects $8 Billion Revenue Surplus as Hochul Resists New Tax Push

New York faces an $8 billion revenue surplus next year, and Budget Director Blake Washington says new taxes are not on his radar right now.

New York State is on track for an $8 billion revenue surplus heading into next year, according to State Budget Director Blake Washington, who disclosed the figure on a Tuesday while Gov. Kathy Hochul faces renewed pressure from progressive allies to raise taxes on wealthy residents. Washington spoke on the Capital Pressroom radio show and downplayed calls for new taxes as state tax collections continue to run ahead of earlier projections.

The disclosure came through the mid-year budget plan from Hochul's budget division, which reported larger-than-anticipated tax revenues. The division attributed part of that strength to strong financial performance in the Wall Street financial services industry. The revised figures amend the projections made when the $268 billion spending plan was approved in May. Hochul won a resounding re-election to a second term last week.

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How the $8 Billion Surplus Will Be Used

The $8 billion surplus is a one-time windfall that Hochul says should not be counted on beyond this year, and about $4 billion of it will go into the state's rainy day fund. Washington said that reserve is designed to help the state better weather a financial downturn or recession.

Hochul made her remarks at a Manhattan press conference on Tuesday about artificial intelligence. She said she is not counting on the windfall for next year or the year after, and she described relying on it for ongoing spending as imprudent. Her stated sequence is to take the money, pay down debt, bolster reserves, and only then look at what is left.

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Hochul warned that there will be nowhere near $8 billion left once those obligations are met. Her comments signaled that the surplus should not be treated as a source of recurring money for new programs, even as the governor did not close the door on future tax increases.

Competing Views on Taxing Wealthy Residents

Progressive allies of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, including the Democratic Socialists of America, are pressing Hochul to tax the rich, and Washington says new taxes are not on his radar right now. State lawmakers are likely to push Hochul for higher taxes on wealthy residents to pay for priority programs such as universal childcare.

Washington did not rule out a dedicated revenue stream, such as a tax hike or new tax, to pay for the childcare expansion. He said voters responded very favorably to Hochul's investments in the popular program. He also said Hochul views new taxes as a necessary evil to fund worthy services, to be used only when needed.

Mamdani said he will continue to press Albany to give New York City the authority to raise income taxes on the wealthy. He made the point after the approval of a property tax hike on pricey second homes, and during an unrelated press conference in Brooklyn he cited more than $20,000 as the annual cost of childcare.

Mamdani also highlighted that New York City is now delivering free childcare for two-year-olds for the first time in its history, and he said the city is expanding those seats this year. Hochul, for her part, said she expects the New York City budget to benefit from a comparable windfall in tax revenues.

Universal Childcare and Adult Day Care Scrutiny

Washington acknowledged that the phase-in of Hochul's multi-billion dollar universal childcare program, which is being implemented in partnership with Mamdani, is not a small expense. He cautioned that full implementation will take many years rather than a single budget cycle.

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Washington also said state and local governments will likely have to pick up costs for federal cuts to social service programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP. That shift would place additional pressure on state and city budgets at the same time new childcare commitments are being phased in.

Washington identified another area that will receive closer review: the Medicaid-funded adult day care program for senior citizens, particularly in New York City. The state pays part of the cost of this federal program. He admitted the program needs to be cleaned up following federal investigations and prosecutions into more than 100 sites under suspicion.

Washington said the state must assess whether the program is serving the intended people, whether state dollars are being used appropriately, and whether the program needs refinement. Those questions will shape how the state approaches the adult day care program in the upcoming budget discussions.

Next Steps for the Upcoming State Budget

Discussions about Hochul's budget plan for next year are in their infancy, and Washington will provide more detailed recommendations to the governor in the coming weeks. The timing means the state's spending priorities, tax questions, and reserve decisions will be shaped in the months ahead.

Hochul said the State of New York is in a good fiscal position and called that something to be proud of. Her administration's next decisions will determine how much of the surplus goes to debt reduction and reserves, and how the state responds to the rising costs tied to childcare and federal program cuts.