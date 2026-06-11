New York descends into pandemonium as Knicks fans celebrate historic comeback victory

New York City descended into pandemonium overnight as Knicks fans filled the streets and celebrated the team's historic comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Several fans were arrested, and several were seen destroying cars, climbing street signs, and brawling in the streets. One fan in an orange Knicks jersey was seen being arrested after allegedly lighting explosive devices and fireworks, moments before a second shirtless man was filmed being arrested by a throng of cops. In another incident, footage showed star Spurs player Victor Wembanyama being struck by an object as he stepped off the team bus to return to his hotel. The NYPD launched a manhunt for suspects who assaulted a Spurs fan while he walked back to his hotel following the Texas team's humiliating loss. Fans were also seen targeting Wembanyama when he returned to his hotel. The wild scenes came after New York City officials and Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan were slammed for not holding an official watch party outside the arena, and the city installed extensive security measures across midtown Manhattan. Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns condemned the attack as a stain on the historic night's sport, saying 'We can't forget it's just a game. We're just playing a game out there. I'm all for passion but with respect for each other. It's unacceptable.'

New York descended into pandemonium overnight as Knicks fans filled the streets and celebrated the team's historic comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs . Crazed fans took to the Big Apple to laud the team's 107-106 win, which came after the Knicks surged back from 29 points down to mark the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Several fans were arrested, and several were seen destroying cars, climbing street signs, and brawling in the streets. One fan in an orange Knicks jersey was seen being arrested after allegedly lighting explosive devices and fireworks, moments before a second shirtless man was filmed being arrested by a throng of cops. In another incident, footage showed star Spurs player Victor Wembanyama being struck by an object as he stepped off the team bus to return to his hotel.

The NYPD launched a manhunt for suspects who assaulted a Spurs fan while he walked back to his hotel following the Texas team's humiliating loss. Fans were also seen targeting Wembanyama when he returned to his hotel. The wild scenes came after New York City officials and Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan were slammed for not holding an official watch party outside the arena, and the city installed extensive security measures across midtown Manhattan.

Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns condemned the attack as a stain on the historic night's sport, saying 'We can't forget it's just a game. We're just playing a game out there. I'm all for passion but with respect for each other. It's unacceptable.





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New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Historic Comeback Victory Largest Comeback In NBA Finals History Pandemonium Celebration Arrests Destruction Assault Victor Wembanyama Madison Square Garden James Dolan Security Measures Police Presence Karl-Anthony Towns Respect Passion Respect For Each Other Unacceptable

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