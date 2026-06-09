New York crowd boos Spurs after Game 3 win, 21 people arrested

The Spurs were greeted with boos from a crowd of people waiting outside the Ritz Carlton in New York on Tuesday after their Game 3 win over the Knicks in the NBA Finals. A total of 21 people were taken into custody after an 'incredibly reckless' post-game reaction that resulted in multiple injuries and people piled on top of police cars. Knicks fans booed the Spurs as they exited the Ritz Carlton in New York the morning after the game.

The Spurs were greeted with boos from a crowd of people waiting outside the Ritz Carlton in New York on Tuesday after their Game 3 win over the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

A total of 21 people were taken into custody after an 'incredibly reckless' post-game reaction that resulted in multiple injuries and people piled on top of police cars. Knicks fans booed the Spurs as they exited the Ritz Carlton in New York the morning after the game. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the Bryant Park watch party earlier in the day after the Madison Square Garden party was cancelled due to President Donald Trump's attendance and heightened security at Game 3.

Victor Wembanyama was the villain for Knicks fans and the cover of the Post's May 20, 2026 issue





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NBA Finals San Antonio Spurs New York Ritz Carlton Bryant Park Victor Wembanyama Post May 20 2026 Cover Villain Boos Arrested Reckless Post-Game Reaction Multiple Injuries Police Cars Glass Objects Police Officers Bus Signs Trees President Donald Trump Heightened Security Booed Exited The Ritz Carlton Taunting Knicks Fans

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