The New York County Supreme Court hosted a panel discussion on May 18, 2026, titled 'Haiti's Legacy in America's Path to Freedom: From Independence to the Rule of Law.' The event brought together legal professionals, scholars, and members of the public to explore Haiti's historic and contemporary impact on the development of the rule of law and equal justice.

The New York County Supreme Court in Manhattan hosted a panel discussion on May 18, 2026, titled ' Haiti 's Legacy in America's Path to Freedom: From Independence to the Rule of Law.

' The event brought together legal professionals, scholars, and members of the public to explore Haiti's historic and contemporary impact on the development of the rule of law and equal justice. The discussion was moderated by Lisa-Marie Pierre, PhD, of the New York County Supreme Court, and featured panelists François Pierre-Louis, PhD, professor of political science at CUNY Queens College, and Jean Eddy Saint Paul, PhD, professor of sociology at CUNY Brooklyn College.

The program was offered both in person and virtually, with lunch provided for in-person attendees. Artwork by Frenal Mezilas was displayed at the courthouse, highlighting Haitian artistic contributions. Attendees included several members of the judiciary, among them Hon. Shahabuddeen Ally, Hon.

Mary Lynn Nicolas-Brewster, Hon. Valerie Cartright, Hon. Ben Darvil Jr., Hon. Philippe Solages Jr., Hon.

Norman St. George, First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Hon. Edwina Richardson, Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for Justice Initiatives Hon. Anne-Marie Jolly, Hon. R. Nadine Fontaine, Hon.

Patricia Brimais-Tenemille, and Hon. Adam Silvera, Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for the New York City Courts. The discussion covered Haiti's role as the first Black republic in the Western Hemisphere and how its revolution and independence shaped democratic ideals, legal frameworks, and liberation movements throughout the Americas. The event added a cultural dimension to the courthouse and provided a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about Haiti's contributions to the development of the rule of law and equal justice.

In other news, Mayor Mamdani's World Cup traffic game plan has been implemented, converting 42nd Street into a shuttle and MTA bus corridor on match days. Additionally, Con Edison has been sued over leaving a Midtown ditch uncovered, just three blocks from where a woman fell down a utility company's open manhole earlier this month. Mayor Mamdani has also fired NYC Sheriff Miranda and replaced him with a known NYPD critic.

The city is preparing for the World Cup, and these developments are part of the preparations. The event at the New York County Supreme Court was a significant step in promoting cultural understanding and awareness of Haiti's contributions to the development of the rule of law and equal justice.

The discussion and the artwork on display provided a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about Haiti's history and its impact on the development of democratic ideals and legal frameworks throughout the Americas. The event was a success, and it is expected that similar events will be held in the future to promote cultural understanding and awareness of Haiti's contributions to the development of the rule of law and equal justice.

The city is also taking steps to prepare for the World Cup, including implementing a traffic game plan to minimize disruptions during the event. The World Cup is a significant event for the city, and the preparations are underway to ensure that it is a success. The event at the New York County Supreme Court was a significant step in promoting cultural understanding and awareness of Haiti's contributions to the development of the rule of law and equal justice.

The discussion and the artwork on display provided a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about Haiti's history and its impact on the development of democratic ideals and legal frameworks throughout the Americas. The event was a success, and it is expected that similar events will be held in the future to promote cultural understanding and awareness of Haiti's contributions to the development of the rule of law and equal justice.

The city is also taking steps to prepare for the World Cup, including implementing a traffic game plan to minimize disruptions during the event. The World Cup is a significant event for the city, and the preparations are underway to ensure that it is a success





amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Haiti New York County Supreme Court Rule Of Law Equal Justice World Cup Traffic Game Plan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York and New Jersey launch probe into FIFA World Cup ticket practicesOfficials are investigating whether FIFA misled fans about ticket prices and seat locations for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

New Jersey, New York investigate FIFA World Cup ticket practices and pricesThe attorneys general for New Jersey and New York launched an investigation into FIFA's ticketing prices and practices for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

New York, New Jersey attorneys general launch FIFA probe investigating World Cup ticketing policiesNew York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport have launched a joint investigation into FIFA's World Cup ticketing

Read more »

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of New York State Thruway in Ontario CountyFarmington, N.Y. — An eastbound portion of the New York State Thruway in Ontario County shut down following a crash Friday morning.

Read more »