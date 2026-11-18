The New York County Lawyers Association's public service awards made the argument that public interest law is the core of the legal profession.

association honored six public sector and public interest attorneys — a mix of federal and state prosecutors, public defenders and nonprofit lawyers — in an annual ceremony honoring leaders in this area of law that centers on core values.

NYCLA has hosted this award ceremony since 1990. Guest speaker Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Raymond Lohier argued that all attorneys should aim for some version of public service in the interest of ethics whether they serve in the public sector or private practice. It should come naturally as part of every job of representing a client,” Lohier said.

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Lohier worked as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York for a decade before joining the District Court bench. In addition to praising the honorees he highlighted the need for volunteer attorneys in Second Circuit pro bono panels, reentry courts and immigration cases.

“Tonight’s awardees have engaged in public service that’s as close as possible to the core of that term. They represent what all of us either secretly or openly desire to be,” Lohier said. They’ve given their time, their resources, and critically their attention to a cause or a client for a purpose without hope or expectation of payment or repayment, either financial or sometimes moral, except for the very great satisfaction of a job well done in the public interest.

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”Donna Chiu, the co-director of housing litigation, Mobilization for Justice Chiu was recognized for over two decades of tenant advocacy in New York City, including eviction defense, community “know your rights” training with tenant groups. With the advent of the city’s Right to Counsel program, MFJ promoted Chiu to a managing position that navigated the complexities of the program. Garcia was honored as a problem solver and manager.

She began as a homicide investigator and was promoted to deputy chief of the Investigation division in 2020, where she worked closely with the division chief to oversee four legal bureaus. Then she was promoted to deputy counsel in 2022 and to first assistant district attorney in 2023, where she oversees the investigations bureau and administrative services.

Brendan King, chief of asset forfeiture in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York King was recognized for 36 years of government service. King has served in the asset forfeiture section, the general crime section, the International narcotics and money laundering section. As chief, he oversees a complex practice which has forfeited more than $1.5 billion over the past four years.

Jennifer Friedman, senior director of the Family Law Project & Policy for Sanctuary for Families Friedman was honored for trauma-informed litigation on behalf of indigent survivors of domestic violence and trafficking. She has demonstrated a high-level litigation skills and dedicated herself to trauma-informed representation victims in high-profile criminal cases including those involving former AG Eric Schneiderman and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

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Sylvie Levine, deputy director of the Federal Defenders of New York Levine was recognized for her career representing indigent clients in the criminal legal system, and her achievements as a trial lawyer, supervisor, teacher, and mentor. Her career with the Federal Defenders started from paralegal and progressed to deputy director overseeing four offices across the SDNY and EDNY.

Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, senior counsel of Lambda Legal Gonzalez-Pagan was honored for nearly two decades of landmark LGBTQ+ and HIV civil rights litigation and shaping public policy. Recent victories include blocking DOJ attempts to seize confidential medical records of transgender youth inNYCLA President Ronald Minkoff, noting his own roots as a public defender with the Nassau County Legal Aid Society, argued that public service legal work not only changes the lives of New Yorkers but the lives of attorneys who practice it.

We understand and appreciate the importance of the work you do and the work you honorees do and the way it transforms the lives of New Yorkers every day. But it also transforms the lives of those of you who do public service,” Minkoff said.

“It reminds you why you became a lawyer in the first place, to harness the awesome power of the legal system to help individuals and the general public. ” NYCLA’s public service honorees pose with its past president Catherine Chirstian, left, and President Ronald Minkoff, rightNicola Costantino at Chelsea’s L’SPACE: A paradise too beautiful to trust Elected officials, community advocates break ground on $320 million Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens clubhouse in AstoriaAll signs still pointing to Tarik Skubal joining Metsconstruction