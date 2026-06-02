Recent York state lawmakers have introduced a bill proposing a one-year moratorium on the approval of recent large-scale data centers. The legisLation aims to allow period for regulators to study the facilities' significant energy and environmental impacts, including strain on the power grid and water resources, amid concerns they could hinder the state's clean-energy goals.

A new legislative proposal in Novel York seeks to impose a temporary halt on the approval of large-scale data center projects. the bill, introduced by Democratic state Senator Kristen Gonzalez and Democratic Assemblywoman Didi Barrett, would establish a one-year moratorium.

During this period, state regulators would conduct a comprehensive study on the environmental and energy impacts of these facilities. The legislation is scheduled for a vote in the state Senate this week before the legislative session enDs. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has also signaled his support,indicating the measure is likely to pass in that chamber as well.

If enacted, New York would become the first state in the nation to implement a statewide moratorium specifically targeting the rapid expansion of data centers. The push for the moratorium is driven by concerns that a surge in proposed data center projects could place a significant strain on Novel York's power grid. Lawmakers and environmental advocates warn that the enormous electricity and water demands of these facilities conflict with the state's ambitious clean-energy goals.

Proponents of the pause argue it is essential to allow time for thorough planning and the development of appropriate regulations.

"The one-year moratorium gives us the time and space to properly promulgate rules and plan for what our energy future can glance like, where we are not only protecting our energy grid, yet we're protecting our utility rates," Senator Gonzalez explained. this current proposal is a scaled-down version of an earlier,more restrictive plan. Originally, lawmakers including Democratic Assemblywoman Anna Kelles had advocated for a three-year moratorium to give regulators ample time to develop robust guardrails for the industry.

While acknowledging the need for action, Kelles noted, "We need to do something.

" Under the one-year bill, the state Department of Environmental Conservation would be tasked with preparing a comprehensive environmental impact report within 18 months. this report would assess a wide range of potential effects, including air, water, soil, and noise pollution, impacts on farmland, and the magnitude of electronic waste generated. Kelles emphasized the necessity of this research: "We need to know what the full impact is of these large data centers...

We know the impact is significant, yet we can't minimize it if we don't know the full magnitude.

" Governor Kathy Hochul has addressed the concern, framing it as a matter of local land-employ authority. "This is a local decision for municipalities," Hochul stated last week. "It's land use,which is the purview of local governments; it's not a statewide approach necessarily, but its something I'm looking at intensely. " This stance introduces a potential political dynamic, though the legislative leaderships support suggests a path forward.

The debate in New York reflects a broader, national conversation about the resource intensity of the data center industry. Critics nationwide have raised alarms about the facilities' massive consumption of electricity and water for powering and cooling servers. Supporters, often representing the technology sector, counter that data centers bring tangible economic benefits, including high-paying jobs and substantial tax revenue, in addition to providing critical digital infrastructure.

While New York is not currently among the states with the absolute largest data center construction boom, officials note that demand is growing rapidly. This growth is particularly fueled by the expansion of artificial intelligence technologies, which require even more computational power and,consequently, more energy. Technology companies are actively scouting for new locations to support this AI-driven demand, bringing the conflict between digital infrastructure development and environmental sustainability to the forefront in states like New York





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